Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is one of the most highly-anticipated made-for-streaming events in history and the two celebrities will step inside the squared circle on Friday at AT&T Stadium. The fight was originally scheduled for July 20, but the 58-year-old Tyson had an ulcer flare-up that forced the meeting to be scheduled. The 31-year age difference between the two fighters is believed to be the largest in the history of professional boxing. Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he beat Trevor Berbick for the WBC title at 20 in 1986, while Paul, born in 1997, is 10-1 in his boxing career. Tyson vs. Paul will be contested over eight, two-minute rounds, with the fighters wearing heavier 14-ounce gloves.

The latest Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson odds from FanDuel list Paul as the -205 favorite (risk $205 to win $100) to win, with Tyson a +164 underdog. A draw is +1000. The over/under for total rounds is 5.5 (-112/-112), while the fight to go the distance is +146. Paul to win by knockout is +140, while Tyson to win by knockout is +260. The Netflix broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Wise, who is the combat sports editor for CBS Sports, is an experienced boxing and mixed martial arts analyst who has consistently provided winning selections for SportsLine members. For the past four years, he has hit numerous boxing selections in big-time matchups.

For example, in March, Wise called a win in Round 1 for Paul (+200) against Ryan Bourland and also advised SportsLine members to take the Under 1.5 rounds (+120). Both bets connected when Paul scored a knockout towards the end of the first round. Anyone who has followed Wise's combat sports picks on boxing betting sites has already seen massive returns as they try to get the latest sportsbook promos for the fight.

Now, with the Paul vs. Tyson fight card approaching, Wise has studied the matchup from every angle.

Wise has analyzed the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout and is leaning Over 5.5 rounds at -150 odds. Tyson hasn't fought professionally since 2005, but he battled Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition in 2020 that was ruled a split-decision draw after eight rounds. With the shorter two-minute rounds and 14-ounce gloves, there should be a level of give and take for the veteran with his power potentially negated, but his cardio likely being less of a factor.

Meanwhile, Paul has had six of his last eight fights go into the sixth round or later, including his most recent bout against Mike Perry, which he won by TKO in the sixth round. If both fighters can survive early power shots, Wise believes this fight could settle into a solid rhythm with the two-minute rounds and is banking on this made-for-streaming spectacle building towards an outcome in the later rounds. See who to pick here.

Wise has also locked in a confident money line pick and a method-of-victory prop bet.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight on November 15