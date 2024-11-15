Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will return to the ring on Friday when he faces YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Tyson vs. Paul fight was originally scheduled for July 20, but it was postponed after Tyson had an ulcer flare-up while on a flight in May. The 58-year-old is 31 years older than Paul (27), marking the largest age difference in the history of professional boxing. Tyson enters the fight with a 50-6 record (44 knockouts), while Paul is 10-1 (7 KOs) and on a four-fight winning streak since losing to Tommy Fury in February 2023. Tyson vs. Paul will be contested over eight, two-minute rounds, with the fighters wearing heavier 14-ounce gloves.

The latest Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson odds from FanDuel list Paul as the -235 favorite (risk $235 to win $100) to win after the line fell as low as -205, with Tyson a +186 underdog. A draw is +1000. The over/under for total rounds is 5.5 (-112/-112), while the fight to go the distance is +156. Paul to win by knockout is +125, while Tyson to win by knockout is +270. The Netflix broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET. Before making any Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat expert Brandon Wise.

Wise, who is the combat sports editor for CBS Sports, is an experienced boxing and mixed martial arts analyst who has consistently provided winning selections for SportsLine members. For the past four years, he has hit numerous boxing selections in big-time matchups.

For example, in March, Wise called a win in Round 1 for Paul (+200) against Ryan Bourland and also advised SportsLine members to take the Under 1.5 rounds (+120). Both bets connected when Paul scored a knockout towards the end of the first round. Anyone who has followed Wise's combat sports picks on boxing betting sites has already seen massive returns as they try to get the latest sportsbook promos for the fight.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul predictions

Wise has analyzed the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout and is leaning Over 5.5 rounds at -150 odds. Tyson is competing in his first professional fight since 2005, so he may want to feel his way into this fight against an up-and-coming boxer. Meanwhile, Paul has not fought against anyone with the aura of Tyson during his young career, giving him a reason to be cautious during the opening rounds.

Paul's latest fight went to six rounds against former UFC fighter Mike Perry in July, while Tyson went all eight rounds against Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition four years ago. They will also have to get used to the heavier gloves that will be used in this bout, which will limit their respective knockout power. Wise expects Paul to "be able to cruise to a decision" if he can avoid early knockout attempts from Tyson, so the expert likes Over 5.5 rounds as the side with value. See who to pick here.

