The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight on Friday isn't your typical boxing match. The fight will be contested over eight two-minute rounds, with 14-ounce gloves and sanctioned as a professional bout by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations. Typically, heavyweight boxers wear 10-ounce gloves. The highly-anticipated bout will emanate from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

The latest Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson odds from FanDuel list Paul as the -245 favorite (risk $245 to win $100) to win after the line fell as low as -205, with Tyson a +194 underdog. A draw is +1000. The over/under for total rounds is 5.5 (-112/-112), while the fight to go the distance is +152. Paul to win by knockout is +125, while Tyson to win by knockout is +280. The Netflix broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET. Before making any Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat expert Brandon Wise.

Wise, who is the combat sports editor for CBS Sports, is an experienced boxing and mixed martial arts analyst who has consistently provided winning selections for SportsLine members. For the past four years, he has hit numerous boxing selections in big-time matchups.

For example, in March, Wise called a win in Round 1 for Paul (+200) against Ryan Bourland and also advised SportsLine members to take the Under 1.5 rounds (+120). Both bets connected when Paul scored a knockout towards the end of the first round. Anyone who has followed Wise's combat sports picks on boxing betting sites has already seen massive returns as they try to get the latest sportsbook promos for the fight.

Now, with the Paul vs. Tyson fight card approaching, Wise has studied the matchup from every angle and released confident picks for the fight. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul predictions

Wise has analyzed the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout and is leaning Over 5.5 rounds at -150 odds. Tyson has not had a professional fight in 19 years since retiring in 2005 after bowing out in a sixth-round knockout loss to journeyman Kevin McBride. He is one of the most decorated fighters in the sport of boxing, compiling a 50-6 career record with 44 knockouts. However, the hard-hitting heavyweight has participated in two exhibition fights since retiring and lasted the distance in an eight-round bout against Roy Jones Jr. four years ago.

Paul, meanwhile, is a showman and will want to give the fans a show they can talk about on Friday. He is on a four-fight winning streak since suffering his only loss to Tommy Fury by split decision in February 2023. He has knocked out his last three opponents, but is coming off a sixth-round TKO victory over former UFC fighter Mike Perry in July. Six of Paul's last eight fights have reached the sixth round, and none of those fighters have Tyson's ring experience. See who to pick here.

How to make Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson picks

Wise has also locked in a confident money line pick and a method-of-victory prop bet that could pay out big. He's only sharing his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul on November 15, and which Paul vs. Tyson props should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Brandon Wise's best bets for the July 20 bout, all from the CBS combat sports specialist who just called Paul's first-round win in March, and find out.

Where to bet Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Below is a comparison of the various welcome promotions available along with reviews of the major sportsbooks and their current promo offers.