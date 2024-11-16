The most logical outcome to Mike Tyson's return to professional boxing after nearly 20 years came on Friday night with the boxing legend losing a lopsided decision to Jake Paul. For those hoping for a return to form from the former undisputed heavyweight champion, the reality quickly set in that a 58-year-old man simply could not handle the size, strength, speed and youth of his foe as Paul took a unanimous decision win.

The fight between Paul and Tyson from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, drew a near-unprecedented amount of attention with the bout streaming live for anyone with a Netflix subscription. But fans of Tyson were forced to watch a legend struggle and stumble his way through eight, two-minute rounds against the controversial social media star-turned-boxer.

It wasn't anyone's idea of a great fight, but Paul thoroughly outboxed Tyson over the course of the fight en route to the 11th victory of his professional career.

Let's take a look at the takeaways from the fight boxing event streamed on Netflix.

1. What were we really expecting here?

Regardless of common sense, there was plenty of anticipation over the fight. "What would happen if the old killer version of Tyson appeared on Friday?" "How would Paul handle the pressure and power?"

Clear eyes saw that Tyson was 58 years old, 31 years Paul's senior and not only hadn't fought as a professional since 2005, but hadn't looked like Mike Tyson since at least 2000. No matter how Tyson looked on the scales Thursday, beating a bigger, younger fighter in Paul was a big ask.

Across eight, two-minute rounds, Tyson only managed to land 18 punches. If you were being extremely generous, you could maybe find two rounds to give to Tyson. Meanwhile, Paul was able to safely jab his way to victory, mixing in the occasional right hand and left hook in the fight.

Tyson asked for two-minute rounds and the 14-ounce gloves (a full 40% bigger than standard heavyweight gloves) nullified any meaningful power shots. What was to be expected beyond exactly what Paul and Tyson produced?

2. This was the end of nonsense fights for Jake Paul

Paul spent his post-fight interview praising Tyson and attempting to inflate the meaning of his victory. But there's nothing left for Paul to prove at this level.

The entirety of Paul's boxing mythology revolves around beating a former NBA star (Nate Robinson), a litany of former UFC stars (Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz), and now a decades-faded version of Mike Tyson. Fighting the only "real" boxer he has faced so far in Tommy Fury, Paul came up short.

It's an act that reached its logical end on Friday night. If Paul intends to pursue his stated goal of winning a legitimate world championship, this path is untenable. No one in the cruiserweight division will provide Paul the kind of financial returns that a fight with Tyson provided. But it's time to strap in and actually climb the rankings like any other fighter gunning for championship glory.

3. Please retire, Mike

After the official scorecards were read, Tyson said he didn't believe his time in the ring had reached an end. There's no actual shame in losing to a younger man in his physical prime, but there's also no need for a legend to try to drag out his career as he nears 60 years old.

Tyson was only able to connect with 18 punches across 16 minutes of action against a fighter who, honestly, looked to be taking it easy on him.

There's no fight worth Tyson's time at this point in his life and nothing Tyson does in the ring will function to do anything other than diminish the legacy of one of the best heavyweights to ever lace up the gloves.

4. Taylor vs. Serrano has to happen one final time

For the second time, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano went to war, and for the second time, Taylor won a controversial decision. The two women have fought twice, producing a pair of the greatest fights in the history of women's boxing.

Unfortunately, both times have seen Taylor declared the winner amidst controversy. On Friday, Serrano had to deal with a steady stream of Taylor headbutts that left Serrano with a brutal cut ahead of another Taylor decision.

The only logical next step for both women is a trilogy fight, though this time, the fight should abandon the typical structure of 10, two-minute rounds for the same structure men's title fights follow, 12, three-minute rounds. Put the debate to rest and battle it out once and for all.