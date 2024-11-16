The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight has been circled on the calendars of many, and as expected, the stars showed up for the big event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night as Paul, the social media star-turned-boxer, stepped into the ring with the 58-year-old Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight champion.

The fight was originally set to take place in July, but it was rescheduled for November due to a medical issue for Tyson. However, pushing the fight back seemed to only raise the anticipation level for fans around the world.

CBS Sports will also have live coverage of the fight with round-by-round scoring and blow-by-blow updates to keep you up to date throughout the night.

Three-time world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis made the trip to Texas to see Tyson's return to the ring.

Another boxing legend, Sugar Ray Leonard, predicted a victory for Tyson.

Lewis, Leonard and another former heavyweight champion, Evander Holyfield, made sure to link up.

Here's Lewis and Holyfield together on the Netflix broadcast.

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski sat side-by-side and even teased a potential NBA vs. NFL challenge.

Elsewhere, singer Joe Jonas was spotted in the crowd.

Logan Paul was there to support his younger brother. He was in the locker room and joined him ringside.

Comedian Mike Epps was also in attendance and said he was rooting for Tyson.

The pink soldiers from Squid Game scored pretty good seats. Must be the Netflix connections.

Rapper Daddy Yankee posed with unified featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano, who was part of the undercard.

And since this was all taking place at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, you knew the Cowboys' cheerleaders would make an appearance. Additionally, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Cowboys legend Michael Irvin, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, were interviewed on the Netflix broadcast. Cowboys star Micah Parsons was also in the house.

Other notable celebrities in attendance included actress Charlize Theron, comedian Jeff Ross and actors Simu Liu, Josh Duhamel and Ralph Macchio (with many of his Cobra Kai collaborators) while actress Rosie Perez and comedian Cedric the Entertainer were part of the Netflix broadcast.

Here's Macchio with Cobra Kai co-star William Zabka.

As you can see, the chance to see Tyson's return to the ring against a star like Paul was a must-attend event.