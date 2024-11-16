One of the most anticipated fights in recent boxing history took place on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul stepped into the ring with 58-year-old Mike Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight champion.
Though there was no title on the line and the stakes were different than the typical major boxing event, the fight still captured widespread attention -- including from stars in the worlds of sports and entertainment.
Tyson showed some promise early, but the tides quickly turned in the favor of the 27-year-old Paul. Tyson looked slow and unsteady, and Paul was able to take advantage by winning in a unanimous decision. Tyson went all eight rounds, but the scorecard wasn't close as Paul improved to 11-1 in his boxing career.
There were many celebrities in attendance, but those who were not there in person were still locked in and gave us an array of reactions on social media.
There were two overwhelming sentiments. Many were concerned for a man of Tyson's age going through such a strenuous ordeal while others were left with a bad taste in their mouths as the massive lead-up and marketing blitz for the fight ultimately ended in a dud.
NBA legend Magic Johnson fell into the first camp, saying he ended up turning off the fight before it ended.
Just sad smh. I cut it off because I couldn’t watch anymore. It’s sad to see Mike Tyson like this because I went to every Tyson fight.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 16, 2024
This fight tonight was not great for boxing.
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III had similar feelings.
This is truly heart breaking to watch 58 year old Mike Tyson in the ring right now.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 16, 2024
Terence Crawford, who held world championships in four different weight classes, said he was happy Tyson didn't get hurt. Otherwise, he blasted the event.
I love Mike Tyson, but they giving him too much credit. He looked like trash, to train that long and only throw 97 punches the whole fight is crazy. I’m just glad he didn’t get hurt out there.— Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) November 16, 2024
Many others felt the same way.
Love @MikeTyson. Always have, always will. But 58 is 58. Plus the legs just wasn’t there. Old is old. Thank God he didn’t get knocked out. Now it’s time for @jakepaul to get in the ring with a Top-10 fighter — or Hell, a Champion. No more BBall players, strikers from MMA, or old…— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 16, 2024
Mike not even swinging dawg..— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 16, 2024
Please someone get Mike outta there😂— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 16, 2024
Mad at myself for staying awake for that.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 16, 2024
I know better.
Anybody who had anything to do with that Tyson/Paul debacle owes the public an apology. What— Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) November 16, 2024
garbage.
No point of that fight— RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) November 16, 2024
Others felt grifted by Netflix or were quick to make light of the entire event.
Mike made me get my Netflix account back for nothing— Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 16, 2024
So I’m at the fight. & I’m not a boxing expert…but that was the weakest fight I’ve ever seen 😭— Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O) November 16, 2024
Jake Paul and Tyson after finessing everybody who watched the fight pic.twitter.com/QyGqB96hDq— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 16, 2024
tyson lost to an ed hardy shirt that came to life. streets are done— Desus MF Nice💯 (@desusnice) November 16, 2024
Needless to say, reactions were mixed -- and skewed negative -- toward the Tyson vs. Paul fight as a whole.