One of the most anticipated fights in recent boxing history took place on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul stepped into the ring with 58-year-old Mike Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight champion.

Though there was no title on the line and the stakes were different than the typical major boxing event, the fight still captured widespread attention -- including from stars in the worlds of sports and entertainment.

Tyson showed some promise early, but the tides quickly turned in the favor of the 27-year-old Paul. Tyson looked slow and unsteady, and Paul was able to take advantage by winning in a unanimous decision. Tyson went all eight rounds, but the scorecard wasn't close as Paul improved to 11-1 in his boxing career.

There were many celebrities in attendance, but those who were not there in person were still locked in and gave us an array of reactions on social media.

There were two overwhelming sentiments. Many were concerned for a man of Tyson's age going through such a strenuous ordeal while others were left with a bad taste in their mouths as the massive lead-up and marketing blitz for the fight ultimately ended in a dud.

NBA legend Magic Johnson fell into the first camp, saying he ended up turning off the fight before it ended.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III had similar feelings.

Terence Crawford, who held world championships in four different weight classes, said he was happy Tyson didn't get hurt. Otherwise, he blasted the event.

Many others felt the same way.

Others felt grifted by Netflix or were quick to make light of the entire event.

Needless to say, reactions were mixed -- and skewed negative -- toward the Tyson vs. Paul fight as a whole.