On Saturday, Sept. 12, the sports world will witness a very unlikely showdown in the boxing ring as Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. meet in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles. The two legends, both in their 50s, are established legends well into their respective retirements. But Tyson got the itch to step back in the ring and found a willing opponent in Jones, setting up an unusual pay-per-view showdown.

The card got even more interesting when an undercard bout between YouTube star Jake Paul and retired NBA player Nate Robinson was made official after months of public beef. With the promotion for the event promising more undercard action -- along with "iconic" musical performances -- we let our imaginations run wild for other fights that fit the specific tone of this show.

Let's take a look at three (unlikely) options to fill out the undercard of Mike Tyson's big in-ring return against Roy Jones Jr.

Evander Holyfield vs. Riddick Bowe

Holyfield seemed a likely choice for Tyson's return opponent with the history between the men providing a built-in storyline, even if they've buried the hatchet since Tyson bit off chunks of Holyfield's ears. When the idea of Holyfield vs. Tyson was floated, Holyfield suggested he was actually more interested in a fight with Bowe. Bowe and Holyfield fought a legendary heavyweight trilogy between 1992 and 1995, with Bowe winning two of the three meetings.

"I don't want to go and fight someone trying to make a name for themselves," Holyfiend said in June. "People want to see me and [Riddick] Bowe, of course, Mike Tyson and maybe Lennox [Lewis], that would be good. I'll spar with anyone."

Bowe's sentiments were very much along the same lines as Holyfield, stating, "I want to be remembered as one who did everything to truly make boxing great. I want to get out there. This is the perfect time, I believe, and I'm very excited to fight again. It's official. Actually, let me put it this way: I am officially back and want to and will fight. Come on Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield."

As far as intriguing heavyweight exhibitions that could happen on the Tyson vs. Jones undercard, Bowe vs. Holyfield ranks at the top -- and could produce the next challenger for the winner of the main event.

Logan Paul vs. Antonio Brown

As ridiculous as Tyson vs. Jones and Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson already are, why not add the other Paul brother and go all the way? Jake is fighting a former NBA player, Logan could fight a currently-suspended NFL player. Paul and Brown traded barbs on social media, with Paul telling Brown, "I'd drop you faster than the Patriots." Brown reportedly started training for a fight with Paul earlier this year before the COVID-19 pandemic threw the world into complete chaos.

Last week, the NFL officially suspended Antonio Brown for eight games. With sexual assault allegations, a 2019 season that saw Brown have bitter breakups with three different teams and nothing but time on his hands, why not a Paul vs. Athletes double feature on the undercard of the freak show card of the year?

Lennox Lewis vs. Vitali Klitschko

Let's get this out of the way up front: this fight isn't happening. We're having fun here, though. Lewis vs. Klitschko in a legitimate boxing match could headline a pay-per-view tomorrow, so an exhibition on the undercard of Tyson vs. Jones would be unlikely. That said, it would be a lot of fun to watch these two in a rematch of any sort after their classic meeting in 2003.

It seems crazy, but Klitschko just turned 49 last month. Lewis is 54. Both men have their best days far behind them in the boxing ring, but throwing down in an exhibition fight could produce some fun 17 years after they first met. And if we can't daydream about a little extra fun with this card, what are we here for?