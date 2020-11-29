Former heavyweight champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will each take home a guarantee of $1 million for Saturday's pay-per-view exhibition bout, the California State Athletic Commission told ESPN.

Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs), who retired as a professional in 2005, could make as much as $10 million, according to a report from Yahoo's Kevin Iole. The 54-year-old slugger, who became the youngest heavyweight champion at age 20 in 1986, has said publicly he will donate all proceeds from his return to charity.

Jones (66-9, 47 KOs) could reportedly make as much as $3 million for the eight-round fight. The 51-year-old Jones, who claimed titles in four divisions including heavyweight, retired from active competition in 2018.

The exhibition bout will feature two-minute rounds with both fighters wearing larger 12-ounce gloves. The California State Athletic Commission has also ruled that no winner will be announced and neither fighter will be allowed to go for the knockout.

The fight is the first of Tyson's new PPV "Legends Only League" which is expected to showcase retired star athletes competing across all sports if successful.