Two legends of boxing will finally meet in the ring on Saturday night when Mike Tyson squares off with Roy Jones Jr. from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Both men, now in their 50s, are expected to participate in "hard sparring" according to the athletic commission that approved the bout, but both Tyson and Jones have made it clear they will be going for the knockout.

While there won't be any judges ringside for the fight, the WBC will have three remote judges determine a "winner" to hand out the "Frontline Championship" afterward. Because these two men have immense followings, everyone will be trying to get a glimpse of the action on Saturday night. Here's how you can watch it live.

Fight card

Main card

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. -- WBC Frontline Championship (8 rounds)

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson -- cruiserweights (6 rounds)

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan -- light heavyweights (8 rounds)

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter -- cruiserweights (6 rounds)

Preliminary card

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright -- lightweights

Irvin Gonzalez Jr. vs. Edward Vasquez -- featherweights

Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones -- heavyweights

Viewing information