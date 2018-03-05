Mike Tyson's former Ohio mansion is being converted into a house of worship

A mansion of excess in Ohio once owned by the "Baddest Man on the Planet" is being converted into a house of God. The Living Word Sanctuary Church's new home, which is near completion after years of remodeling, is none other than former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson's old mansion which once housed pet tigers, had mirrored ceilings and walls, an indoor pool and a master suite with two bathrooms.

Before the church took over the property, in 2015, it had fallen into disrepair.

"The property had been untouched for 10 years," said pastor Nicholas DeJacimo to the Warren Tribune-Chronicle . "You had so much grass you could have sold it for hay."

The house is about 45 miles southeast of Cleveland. The 25,000 square foot mansion has been under the care of Living Word since it was donated a few years ago, according to the Associated Press.

The second floor is being reworked into church offices and meeting rooms, whereas the sanctuary itself will be in what was once an indoor pool. A four-bay garage will reportedly be converted into nurseries and classrooms, while the cages where Tyson used to keep tigers have been made into a pavilion.

The mansion was built in 1979 and then bought by Tyson in 1989 for $300,000 at a sheriff's sale. Tyson owned the home for 10 years before selling it for $1.3 million to Paul Monea.

Tyson came back in 1995 after serving time for rape to live there while he trained. As for the church? They couldn't be happier with the accommodations -- even if it was a fixer-upper.

DeJacimo added that "We heard there were some crazy parties here. We will turn this into a room where women can get ready for a wedding." This in reference to the master suite, which was covered in mirrors, had a whirlpool spa and two bathrooms.

DeJacimo has no illusions about how lucky he is to have the place, either. It was donated after Monea was sentenced for money laundering. The mansion was then bought for $600,000 at another sheriff's sale before being donated for a tax write-off.

According to DeJacimo, the mansion was "dropped into our lap." He added that it was "meant for us."

The mansion will now serve a more modest purpose, but the remodeling project must be astounding. This is an ongoing project, and one that DeJacimo talked to USA Today about back in 2015.

Photographer Johnny Joo also got some shots of the mansion.

It's about as different a role as the house could serve, but at least those backing it seem passionate about it. Tyson now lives near Las Vegas, which makes sense for him because -- well -- he's Mike Tyson.