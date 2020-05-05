Mike Tyson's trainer says boxing legend still has speed, power of a 21 year old

Mike Tyson recently announced that he was getting back in fighting shape in preparation for a charity bout and has been working with a trainer to make his return to the ring. We got a first look at how his training is going and, needless to say, people were wildly impressed with how much power Tyson still has.

The 53-year-old looked as strong as ever in the training session clip as he threw punches.

The man on the other end of those blows is trainer Rafael Cordeiro, who spoke to ESPN about the heavyweight's strength.

Cordeiro was surprised by what Tyson had in him, saying:

"I didn't know what to expect. He hasn't hit mitts for almost 10 years. So I didn't expect to see what I saw. I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys 21, 22 years old."

Cordeiro has been impressed with Tyson, especially given his age. For three weeks, the two have worked on cardio and mitts and bags, getting Tyson as close to his old abilities as possible. Their sessions, which range from 60 to 90 minutes, have shown Cordeiro just what Tyson is capable of.

The trainer believes with six months of dedicated work, between his own sessions and his physical conditioning with another coach, Tyson would be ready for a comeback as a boxer.

"It's not a joke," Cordeiro emphasized, saying other clips of Tyson show "more power, more speed, everything."

Whether Tyson would actually want to make a comeback, however, is unknown. "I don't know, but what I can tell you is that if he wants to do something in the future, we'll be ready to do that, 100%," Cordeiro said.

Tyson's last professional outing was in 2005, when he was stopped in five rounds by Kevin McBride.