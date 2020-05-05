Mike Tyson's trainer says boxing legend still has speed, power of a 21 year old
Tyson's last professional outing was in 2005
Mike Tyson recently announced that he was getting back in fighting shape in preparation for a charity bout and has been working with a trainer to make his return to the ring. We got a first look at how his training is going and, needless to say, people were wildly impressed with how much power Tyson still has.
The 53-year-old looked as strong as ever in the training session clip as he threw punches.
The man on the other end of those blows is trainer Rafael Cordeiro, who spoke to ESPN about the heavyweight's strength.
Cordeiro was surprised by what Tyson had in him, saying:
"I didn't know what to expect. He hasn't hit mitts for almost 10 years. So I didn't expect to see what I saw. I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys 21, 22 years old."
Cordeiro has been impressed with Tyson, especially given his age. For three weeks, the two have worked on cardio and mitts and bags, getting Tyson as close to his old abilities as possible. Their sessions, which range from 60 to 90 minutes, have shown Cordeiro just what Tyson is capable of.
The trainer believes with six months of dedicated work, between his own sessions and his physical conditioning with another coach, Tyson would be ready for a comeback as a boxer.
"It's not a joke," Cordeiro emphasized, saying other clips of Tyson show "more power, more speed, everything."
Whether Tyson would actually want to make a comeback, however, is unknown. "I don't know, but what I can tell you is that if he wants to do something in the future, we'll be ready to do that, 100%," Cordeiro said.
Tyson's last professional outing was in 2005, when he was stopped in five rounds by Kevin McBride.
-
Pair of Strong men set for match in 2021
Nearly 800 pounds of muscle will be in the ring in September 2021
-
WATCH: Tyson shows off boxing training
Tyson wants to get back in the ring for a charity event
-
DLH: Pandemic a 'blessing in disguise'
De La Hoya also believes we are getting closer to Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III
-
The best welterweight boxers since 1970
Breaking down the greatest fighters in the 147-pound division since 1970
-
Best heavyweight fighters since 1970
Breaking down the greatest fighters in the heavyweight boxing ranks since 1970
-
Tyson training to get back in the ring
Iron Mike wants to return to the ring
-
Garcia outpoints Vargas, wants Pacquiao
Now that Garcia has taken care of Vargas, is Pacquiao next for the Mexican-American welterweight?
-
Fury stops Wilder to claim title
Fury outmuscled and outclassed Wilder in the rematch to claim the WBC heavyweight title