Mikey Garcia flashes dominance in unanimous decision win over Adrien Broner

This just in: Mikey Garcia is a terrific fighter.

And now a whole lot more people know it.

The three-division world champion -- still an incumbent at 135 pounds -- put his stamp on the next-highest weight class Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with a fundamentally pristine unanimous decision over former four-division kingpin Adrien Broner.

Garcia's win was his 37th straight in a career that began 11 years ago, but its one-sided nature against his highest-profile opponent to date should provide precisely the pound-for-pound jolt he's been seeking since ending a two-and-a-half year layoff last summer.

"He's a handful on so many levels," said Paulie Malignaggi, himself a former two-division champion who dropped a split decision to Broner in 2013. "There's nothing you can criticize in Mikey Garcia. He's just a really good fighter. And it took somebody the quality of Adrien Broner to get Mikey Garcia to this level."

Garcia (37-0) entered the bout as a 2-to-1 favorite and rarely failed to look the part, throwing more punches than Broner (33-3) in all but one of the 12 rounds and finishing with 115 shots in the final round -- just the second time he's gone the 12-round distance.

He worked well to Broner's body when he was able to get the fleeter man along the ropes or in the corners, and he also left the brash Cincinnati native with swelling above and below both eyes thanks to an effective left hand that he used for both a jab and a hook.

"We trained for that for 10 weeks," Garcia said. "We had to be ready to do whatever it takes, and that was being a little bit busier than the average fight I have."

Indeed, Garcia landed 244 punches to Broner's 125, including a 152-72 edge in power shots and a 92-53 gap in jabs. Neither man was down or significantly hurt through 36 minutes, but Garcia's tactical dominance earned him a 117-111 verdict on one official scorecard and 116-112 margins on the others.

CBS Sports agreed with the wider margin, calling it 117-111 (nine rounds to three) for Garcia.

"I controlled the rounds and kept the activity up," Garcia said. "He's a great fight with great skills, but I was the best tonight."

Broner lost for the first time outside the welterweight division but remains defiant.

"It was a good fight. I'm a fighter. I come to fight I come to win," he said. "It was Tom and Jerry. I had to catch the mouse. He fought the better fight. He was the better man tonight. But I'm still a four-time champion, and when I retire, I'm still gonna be in the history books."

Garcia said after the fight that he'd consider moving back to 135 pounds if either a unification bout or a substantial title defense was offered, but he would also consider options presented at either 140 or 147 pounds. He weighed in at 139 1/2 pounds on Friday, the heaviest of his career.

The bout was contracted at 140 pounds.

Garcia held titles at 126 and 130 pounds before the long hiatus -- prompted by injuries and haggling with Top Rank, his former promotional company â but returned to win the WBC title at 135 pounds with a savage stoppage of Dejan Zlaticanin in January. He's 3-0 with two knockouts since the return.

"He vaulted himself into the top-10 pound-for-pound rankings," said Showtime analyst Al Bernstein. "His technique is so sound and he's a warrior, which we saw here tonight."

In the final undercard prior to the main event, former 154-pound champion Jermall Charlo made a successful middleweight debut with a fourth-round TKO over No. 1-ranked WBC contender Jorge Heiland. The win makes Charlo the mandatory challenger to the WBC champion at 160 pounds. That title will be on the line when Gennady Golovkin faces Canelo Alvarez on Sept. 16 in Las Vegas.

Charlo's win came at 2:13 of the fourth after he landed a left hook that wobbled Heiland, whose left knee had been injured prior to the fight. Heiland's knee appeared to give out after he took the punch and he fell to the floor. He rose at the count of 5, but the bout was waved off by referee Benjy Esteves Jr.

Charlo (26-0, 20 KOs) said after the fight that he was aware of Heiland's issues but didn't let them impact his approach. Heiland's knee was wrapped prior to the fight, but he was ordered to remove the wrap prior to the opening bell with Charlo, who handed Heiland his first loss by stoppage.

"Sometimes that can be a decoy," said Charlo, who landed 110 punches to Heiland's 16, including 41 jabs and 69 power shots. "Bring on the biggest names at 160," he continued. "I'm the real Tommy Hearns. I'm the new Sugar Ray Leonard at 160. It's my time and I'm gonna go get it."

Elsewhere on the undercard:

Former two-belt bantamweight champ Rau'shee Warren (15-2-1) earned a unanimous 12-round decision (118-110, 117-111, 117-111) over McJoe Arroyo (17-1). The former U.S. Olympian won his IBO and WBA titles in June 2016 over Juan Carlos Payano but was beaten by Zhanat Zhakiyanov in his initial defense eight months later.



Heavyweight contender Jarell "Big Baby" Miller (19-0-1, 17 KOs) stopped former title challenger Gerald Washington (18-2-1) in eight rounds. Miller hadn't fought in 11 months and weighed in at a career-high 298 3/4 pounds. He suggested after the win that he's "one or two" fights away from challenging for a world title. Washington had been stopped in five rounds by WBC champion Deontay Wilder in his previous fight, in February.



Irish lightweight Katie Taylor (6-0, 4 KOs) made an anticipated U.S. debut with a third-round TKO of Jasmine Clarkson (4-9). Taylor was a gold medalist in the 2012 Olympics in London. She'd performed in London and Manchester in her first five pro outings, winning all five and scoring three stoppages.



Broner vs. Garcia scorecard



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 Total Broner 10 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 10 10 9 9 111 Garcia 9 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 9 9 10 10 117

Broner vs. Garcia results

