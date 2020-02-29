Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas odds, betting lines: Picks, predictions from proven boxing insider

Mikey Garcia is determined to prove he is a viable welterweight contender. His opponent on Saturday night, Jessie Vargas, would love nothing more than to usher Garcia out of the famed boxing division. The former titleholders collide in a 12-round main event that will have a major impact on both of their careers. Garcia vs. Vargas takes place at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Tex.

A four-division champion, Garcia (39-1, 30 KOs) moved up to welterweight last year to challenge Errol Spence for the title and was dominated in a lopsided decision. He faces a major litmus test against Vargas (29-2-2, 11 KOs), a former two-division champion who has come up short against several household names but would raise his profile by upsetting Garcia. The latter is a -550 favorite (risk $550 to win $100), while Vargas is a +425 underdog in the latest Garcia vs. Vargas odds at William Hill US. Before locking in your Garcia vs. Vargas picks, make sure you see the predictions from SportsLine boxing analyst Peter Kahn.

A fight game veteran with more than 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

Nobody knows the welterweight division better than Kahn. When Vargas (-125) took on Adrien Broner (+100) in July 2018, Kahn told his followers that the evenly-matched bout had a much higher chance of ending in a draw than the odds suggested. He noted, "It's conceivable that each fighter could see six rounds going his way," and recommended a play on the fight ending in a draw at 18-1. Anyone who followed this advice cashed in big time, and those who have consistently followed him are way up.

Now, Kahn has scouted Garcia vs. Vargas from every angle and locked in his selections. He's sharing all of his Garcia vs. Vargas predictions here.

Garcia vs. Vargas preview

The boxing analyst knows the winner of this bout will be on a fast track to higher profile bouts. Garcia has conceded that the pressure is on to not only defeat Vargas, but also look impressive in doing so. Many observers question whether he belongs at welterweight, and the skeptics appeared correct in his fight against Spence. His speed and strong ring generalship appeared nullified by Spence, the undefeated champion who looked much bigger than Garcia in the ring.

Garcia also had respectable punching power at lightweight and featherweight, but the division change has negated this dynamic. He hasn't finished an opponent since stopping Dejan Zlaticanin in a lightweight title bout in June 2017. But Garcia has said beating a respected welterweight veteran like Vargas will establish that he is a legitimate contender.

The 30-year-old Vargas is noted for his straightforward style and action-packed bouts that often have led to close decisions.

The Los Angeles native might be best known for his performances in both of his losses. In July 2015, he fought Timothy Bradley for the WBO welterweight title and went 12 rounds with the since-retired former champion. Vargas scored a knockdown in the final round and appeared close to finishing Bradley, who was saved by the bell and won a decision.

A year later, Vargas put up a respectable effort against the iconic Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas but lost a unanimous decision. His subsequent bouts include his disputed draw against Broner, which many observers believe Vargas won.

How to make Vargas vs. Garcia picks

Kahn knows he has the winner of Garcia vs. Vargas. He's also locked in multiple prop bets, including one that pays 7-1, noting, "there's plenty of value in this price." You can only see all of his picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Vargas vs. Garcia? And which prop pays 7-1? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's Vargas vs. Garcia predictions and best bets, all from the fight game insider who called a draw between Vargas and Broner at 18-1.