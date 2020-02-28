Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas odds, betting lines: Picks, predictions from top boxing insider

Mikey Garcia and Jessie Vargas have something to prove when they meet in the boxing ring on Saturday night. Garcia (39-1, 30 KOs) is eager to show that one loss won't derail his goal of being one of the sport's all-time greats, while Vargas (29-2-2, 11 KOs) is determined to show that he belongs among boxing's elite. The welterweights meet in a 12-round main event at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Tex.

The main card is set for 8 p.m. ET. Garcia lost a title bout to undefeated Errol Spence last year to end his own unbeaten run as a pro. He looks to get back on track against the rugged Vargas, who aims to improve his profile with an upset.

A fight game veteran with more than 20 years of experience as a manager, promoter and adviser, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what goes on inside and outside the ring. He can be heard weekly as co-host of "The Fight Guys" podcast on the SB Nation Radio Network.

When Vargas (-125) took on Adrien Broner (+100) in July 2018, the evenly-matched bout ended in a draw.

Garcia vs. Vargas preview

The boxing analyst knows the winner of this bout will be on a fast track to higher profile bouts. Garcia has long maintained that he isn't afraid to take risks. He backed up this mantra when he moved up two weight classes to face Errol Spence, the undefeated welterweight champ who is in the top five of pound-for-pound rankings by just about every boxing media outlet. Garcia was outclassed by the stronger and faster Spence and said goodbye to his undefeated record amid a lopsided decision loss.

Many observers questioned Garcia's move to welterweight, but he has stayed there for Saturday's fight with Vargas. Garcia told the media this week he has done so in order to prove he can compete at the weight class and redeem his last performance. He said he agreed to fight Vargas because he knows it will be a tough challenge and a victory will help silence his doubters.

The 30-year-old Vargas is noted for his straightforward style and action-packed bouts that often have led to close decisions.

The Los Angeles native might be best known for his performances in both of his losses. In July 2015, he fought Timothy Bradley for the WBO welterweight title and went 12 rounds with the since-retired former champion. Vargas scored a knockdown in the final round and appeared close to finishing Bradley, who was saved by the bell and won a decision.

A year later, Vargas put up a respectable effort against the iconic Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas but lost a unanimous decision. His subsequent bouts include his disputed draw against Broner, which many observers believe Vargas won.

