Mikey Garcia vs. Robert Easter Jr. fight date, live stream, watch online, Showtime boxing

Something will have to give on Saturday night as Mikey Garcia and Robert Easter Jr. step into the ring to find out who the best lightweight in the world is in a lot of people's eyes. These two champions will clash in a lightweight title unification bout in Los Angeles that you certainly won't want to miss.

Garcia (38-0, 30 KOs), the reigning WBC lightweight champion, last competed this past March but it wasn't a defense of the lightweight title that he captured in January 2017, rather it was a unanimous decision victory over Sergey Lipnets to claim the IBF light welterweight championship. In April, Garcia vacated that title in favor of dropping back down to the lightweight ranks to take on Easter in this unification showdown.

Easter (21-0, 14 KOs) extended his undefeated run with a split-decision win over Javier Fortuna in January. It was the third consecutive defense of his IBF lightweight championship as the 27-year-old continues to make waves in the boxing world. A fourth consecutive defense of that IBF title with a victory over Garcia, however, will undoubtedly put Easter on the map more than he's ever been in his career to this point.

As an added bonus to this night of fights, Showtime will be airing two undercard bouts live on YouTube. You can watch Fabian Maidana take on Andrey Kilimov in a 10-round lightweight bout and Karlos Balderas will face off with an unnamed opponent in a six-round super featherweight battle.

Garcia vs. Easter main card viewing info

Date: Saturday, July 28

Time: 10 p.m. ET | Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Live stream: Sho.com | TV channel: Showtime (check local listings)

Garcia vs. Easter main card, odds