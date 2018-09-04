Mutual opponent Keith Thurman handicaps Saturday's Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter title bout

If there's anyone qualified enough to determine who holds the advantage in Saturday's vacant welterweight title bout between former champions Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter, it's current unified WBA titleholder Keith Thurman.

Not only will Garcia (34-1, 20 KOs) and Porter (28-2-1, 17 KOs) be competing for the WBC title recently stripped of Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs) due to inactivity following a string of injuries, Thurman recorded hard-fought decision wins over both fighters in his two most recent bouts. In June 2016, Thurman defended his WBA title against Porter by identical scores of 115-113 as both fighters traded heavy power shots throughout at close range at the Barclays Center. Nine months later, also in Brooklyn, Thurman built an early lead before Garcia rallied, but he hung on for a split decision (116-112, 113-115, 115-113) in which he was criticized by some for running in the final rounds.

Thurman, 29, will be an interested spectator, to say the least, when Garcia-Porter goes down as the main event of a Premier Boxing Champions tripleheader on Showtime (9 p.m. ET) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

Showtime caught up with Thurman this week to get his thoughts on who has the advantage in Garcia-Porter from each category.

Power: "Danny can punch with both hands. He does load up, so you can't be right there in front of him." Edge -- Garcia

Strength: "Shawn is clearly the more physical fighter." Edge -- Porter

Defense: "Porter's defense is his offense. With Danny, I've never seen anyone so willing to just stare at me without throwing a punch. He's committed to being second, a pure counterpuncher." Edge -- Garcia

Speed: "Shawn is faster and a little more athletic. He'll triple on the jab to get inside and use stutter-steps. Danny's real relaxed, but that doesn't necessarily come through in his hand speed." Edge -- Porter

Technique: "Neither one is known for boxing. Danny's a counterpuncher, and Shawn outworks you. Danny has nice boxing movement when he wants to be evasive. He's underrated when on his back foot. We saw that against [Lucas] Matthysse and [Brandon] Rios." Edge -- Garcia

Ring IQ: "Hard to judge. These are two world champions with tremendous amateur pedigrees." Edge -- Even

Chin: "In my fights, Porter took more big punches than Garcia did. I had to hit hard to keep Porter off me. They both have enough power to hurt each other." Edge -- Even

Prediction: "This is one of the best matchups of the year. I try not to overthink it. It's Porter by decision or Garcia only by KO. I lean toward Porter.