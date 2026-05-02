Naoya Inoue vs. Junto Nakatani results, highlights: 'The Monster' outpoints foe to retain undisputed crown

In recent years, some have believed that Junto Nakatani could be the man to dethrone undisputed junior featherweight champion Naoya Inoue. On Saturday, Inoue turned away Nakatani's challenge with a solid, professional performance in the biggest fight in Japanese boxing history.

The clash of undefeated Japanese stars started slowly, with Nakatani trying to maintain distance and a measured pace behind his jab. A problem quickly emerged for Nakatani as nearly every meaningful moment in those slow-paced rounds belonged to Inoue.

Just as the fight appeared to be getting out of reach for Nakatani, he stepped on the gas and a true fight broke out in the second half of the bout.

Nakatani began to pressure Inoue, landing heavy punches in combination and forcing the champion into fighting off his back foot and along the ropes. Inoue's face began showing some swelling from Nakatani's attack and he seemed to be tiring.

Nakatani's comeback charge seemed to be derailed after a clash of heads in Round 10 opened a cut over his left eye.

Between the cut and Inoue seemingly having caught his second wind, Inoue was able to come back and clearly take the final two rounds and lock down his four world championships.

"This victory is very valuable for me because Junto Nakatani is also a pound-for-pound top-ranking athlete," Inoue said after his win. "I think this is a very valuable and important win for me."

The official scorecards read 116-112, 115-113 and 116-112, all for Inoue.

CBS Sports was with you throughout the entire way on Saturday with live results and highlights below.

Inoue vs. Nakatani fight card, results

Naoya Inoue (c) def. Junto Nakatani via unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 116-112)

Takuma Inoue (c) def. Kazuto Ioka +205 via unanimous decision (118-109, 119-108, 120-106)

Jin Sasaki def. Sora Tanaka via split decision (97-93, 96-94, 94-96)

Inoue vs. Nakatani scorecard