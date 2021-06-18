One of boxing's pound-for-pound most entertaining fighters returns to the ring on Saturday night when WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue defends his belts against Michael Dasmarinas (10 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Inoue has finished nine of his 10 most recent opponents. The lone fight where Inoue's power did not carry him to a knockout victory was his 2019 Fight of the Year with Nonito Donaire. The win over Donaire looks even better in 2021 after Donaire knocked out Nordine Oubaali in May to win the WBC bantamweight title.

Inoue followed up his decision win over Donaire -- which also won Inoue the World Boxing Super Series tournament -- by knocking out Jason Moloney in the seventh round.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

When the fighters step into the ring at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Dasmarinas will be a heavy underdog despite having not lost since 2014. In that stretch, Dasmarinas has gone 12-0-1, only two of his victories coming by decision.

The simple reality is that Dasmarinas' opponents in that stretch have not been anywhere near Inoue's level. That matters little, however, since Dasmarinas decisioned Kenny Demecillo in a March 2019 IBF title eliminator, securing this opportunity.

Below you can have a look at the fight card set for Saturday, with odds provided via William Hill Sportsbook.

Inoue vs. Dasmarinas card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Naoya Inoue (c) -2000 Michael Dasmarinas +1000 WBA, IBF bantamweight title Mikaela Mayer (c) -4000 Erica Anabella Farias +1500 WBO women's super featherweight title

Viewing information

Date: June 19 | Location: Virgin Hotels -- Las Vegas

June 19 | Virgin Hotels -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET | How to watch: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Prediction

Dasmarinas' record is impressive, especially over the past six years. You can't overlook the level of opposition, however, and beating Demecillo to earn a title shot is a lot different than beating Inoue with the titles on the line. Inoue has brutal power and solid boxing technique to utilize it in the best way possible. Dasmarinas seems to be set up for a very bad night. Pick: Inoue via KO5