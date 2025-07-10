Naoya Inoue is back to further his case for being the best pound-for-pound boxer alive and defend his undisputed junior featherweight championship against Murodjon Akhmadaliev on Sept. 14.

Inoue vs. Akhmadaliev will headline the newly built Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, Japan. The fight, which Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said was a "done deal" in May, was formally announced at a press conference Thursday morning. Inoue and Akhmadaliev stopped their respective opponents, Ramon Cardenas and Luis Castillo, in May, clearing the way for them to fight each other.

Inoue (30-0, 27 KOs) is ranked No. 2 in CBS Sports' boxing pound-for-pound rankings. Akhmadaliev (14-1, 11 KOs) has long been the WBA mandatory challenger for Inoue's undisputed crown. Inoue described his next challenger as the "toughest" opponent of his career in a tweet.

The headliners share one common opponent, former WBA and IBF champion Marlon Tapales. Inoue knocked out Tapales to win the undisputed title, eight months after Tapales took a split decision over Akhmadliev to become a unified champion.

Two other fights are set for the card, according to Boxing Scene. WBO bantamweight champion Yoshiki Takei will fight mandatory challenger Christian Medina for the third time. Yuni Takada and Ryusei Matsumoto duke it out for the WBA (regular) strawweight title.