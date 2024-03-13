Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are set for a rematch of their November 2019 bout at UFC 244. Rather than the Octagon, the rematch will take place in the boxing ring on June 1, Diaz announced on Wednesday.

Masvidal won their first meeting inside the UFC Octagon, dominating three rounds before a doctor's stoppage because of cuts suffered by Diaz. The first fight was the for the ceremonial "BMF" championship, which has now been turned into a title that can be defended within the UFC.

Masvidal went on to lose his next four UFC bouts fights before retiring from active competition. Masvidal had teased a return to fighting, and in January it was reported that he and Diaz had agreed to a boxing match in 2024, with the UFC agreeing to let the fight happen as Masvidal technically is still under contract with the promotion.

Diaz is one of MMA's most popular fighters, having fought in the UFC from 2007 until his final bout in September 2022. In that final fight, Diaz faced Tony Ferguson after three bouts on the card were shuffled at the last minute. Diaz would go on to win the fight by guillotine choke in the fourth round, finishing his UFC career on a dramatic high note.

After exploring his post-UFC options, Diaz ended up in the boxing ring with social media superstar-turned-boxer Jake Paul in April 2023. Diaz made it to the final bell against Paul, suffering a knockdown along the way, before ultimately losing by wide unanimous decision.

Unlike Diaz, Masvidal has never stepped in the professional boxing ring. That said, Masvidal did rise to fame by participating in bare-knuckle street fights alongside Kevin "Kimbo Slice" Ferguson.

The boxing match between Diaz and Masvidal will be held at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. It will stream live on Fanmio PPV.