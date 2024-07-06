In 2019, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal met in the UFC Octagon for the first fight for the ceremonial "BMF" title. On Saturday, the pair meet again, though this time in a boxing match at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

It's a strange fight, to be sure, with two men who made their bones as fan favorites in the cage deciding to meet in the boxing ring now that neither are under UFC contract. This is the second time both men have boxed professionally, with Masvidal getting a win in 2005 and Diaz suffering a 2023 decision loss to Jake Paul.

Diaz and Masvidal have seemed disinterested in promoting the fight during a multi-city media tour, with Diaz being especially resistant to talking up the fight. That lack of hype changed a bit when the two teams engaged in a brawl at a June 6 press conference after Diaz attempted to walk out early.

Masvidal's boxing coach Jorge Capetillo was attacked during the situation, which has left Masvidal steaming.

"My coach is in his mid-40s and isn't a professional fighter, getting attacked by a professional fighter and one other guy and being on the ground and getting kicked and punched, to me, you guys are cowards," Masvidal told CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri. "It's f---ing coward shit.

"That's the person you set out to attack? Two of you f---ing Nate Diaz's gimps. It just shows what type of character that they and Nate are because Nate started that whole shit. There was no pushing or shoving. His guys f---ing immediately tried to do his dirty work and he took off. He didn't even come back and ride for his people. It shows what a coward of a general he is. He had all his gimps there and he couldn't even show face for his gimps. He's probably hoping I'd get hurt, my hands, punching one of these f---ing morons."

Masvidal thrashed Diaz in their UFC meeting, scoring a TKO via doctor's stoppage after the third round. Those results won't directly translate to boxing and its different ruleset but they could play into the mental games in the ring.

"I just feel like over time, I'm getting sharper. I'm always working and improving," Diaz said at the final press conference. "I'm going to do what I always do. I'm here for the fun and I'm here for the business. I'm here to get the job done."

The undercard also features a mixed bag of creative matchmaking and veterans looking to make a name for themselves. Former middleweight titleholder Danny Jacobs is back in an intriguing super middleweight contest against Shane Mosley Jr. Jacobs has just two fights in the last four years, a win over Gabriel Rosado by split decision in 202 and a loss by split decision to John Ryder in 2022. Elsewhere on the card, former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis continues his crossover into boxing when he takes on another former MMA fighter turned boxer Chris Avila. Pettis scored a majority decision win over a 54-year-old Roy Jones Jr. last year to kickstart his boxing career.

Let's take a closer look at the rest of the fight card with the latest odds before getting to a prediction and pick on the main event.

Diaz vs. Masvidal fight card, odds

Jorge Masvidal -225 vs. Nate Diaz +210, light heavyweights

Daniel Jacobs vs. Shane Mosley Jr., super middleweights

Amado Vargas vs. Sean Garcia, lightweights

Chris Avila vs. Anthony Pettis, light heavyweights

Devin Cushing vs. Manuel Correa, lightweights

Alan Sanchez vs. Luis Lopez, welterweights

Kenneth Lopez vs. Andres Martinez, super middleweights

Curmel Moton vs. Nikolai Buzolin, lightweights

Jose Aguayo vs. Bryce Logan, welterweights

Steven Dunn vs. Gabriel Aguilar Costa, heavyweights

Luciano Ramos vs. Dan Hernandez, junior welterweights

Viewing information

Date: July 6 | Location: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

July 6 | Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Start time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET How to watch: DAZN PPV, PPV.com | Price: $49.99

Prediction

In most ways, it's anyone's guess how a fight featuring two MMA fighters will play out in the boxing ring. The most direct information we have on the boxing abilities of either man come from Diaz's loss to Paul. Paul clearly won the fight and dropped Diaz in the fifth round, but Diaz tried to use his trademark pressure and cardio approach to throw Paul off his game.

Diaz, never known in MMA for sheer power, didn't appear to have a lot of sting on his punches in bigger boxing gloves. This could be to Masvidal's advantage as the more powerful puncher. Masvidal also came to MMA through a streetfighting background and is comfortable trading hands.

While anything could happen, Masvidal is a favorite for a reason and should be a bit tighter in his game to edge out a win on the cards. Pick: Jorge Masvidal via UD