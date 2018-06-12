New deadline for Gennady Golovkin to accept improved offer for Canelo Alvarez rematch

Golden Boy Promotions has declared a firm deadline for unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin to accept the financial terms for their proposed Sept. 15 rematch against Canelo Alvarez.

Alvarez's promoter, Golden Boy president Eric Gomez, told ESPN on Tuesday that Golden Boy has given Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) until noon PT on Wednesday to accept their final offer of a 57½-42½ split, in favor of Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs), for their rematch at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

"This is final," Gomez said. "We've been through everything. We've been through the hoops, the monkey bars, the slides. No more playing games. He has until noon to accept or walk away. If he walks away, good luck to him."

Golovkin, 36, initially agreed to a 65-35 deal in Alvarez's favor before switching gears and demanding an even split. Though Alvarez is the bigger star and the largest pay-per-view draw in American boxing, Golovkin felt that Canelo's pair of failed drug tests -- which pulled the Mexican star from their original May 5 date -- swung the leverage in his favor.

Golden Boy first upped its offer to 60-40, according to Gomez, with GGG countering at 55-45. Golden Boy then split the difference once more for its final offer. Gomez said he and Golden Boy founder Oscar De La Hoya will look to match Alvarez against top contender Danny Jacobs should Golovkin decline.

A native of Kazakhstan, Golovkin has largely shed his mild-mannered image and taken a more angered stance against Alvarez in recent months. GGG, the WBA and WBC champion, was stripped of his IBF title last week for not agreeing to face his mandatory opponent, Sergiy Derevyanchenko, in a timely manner.

Golovkin knocked out late replacement Vanes Martirosyan in May despite the fact that the IBF didn't sanction the fight and rejected him as an opponent. The fact that GGG no longer has to pay the sanctioning fee to defend the IBF title may help him in terms of being able to accept a less favorable financial split from Alvarez.

Following his six-month USADA suspension, Alvarez will be cleared on Aug. 17 to reapply for a fighting license in Nevada, which was the site of his first fight against Golovkin last September. The two middleweights fought to a split draw, a controversial decision considering most analysts and fight fans thought Golovkin had won.