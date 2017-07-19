Newly crowned champ Jeff Horn hoping for Manny Pacquiao rematch in Australia

Just a few weeks removed from his upset victory over Manny Pacquiao in his native Australia, unbeaten welterweight titleholder Jeff Horn doesn't have much time for those who believe his unanimous decision win was controversial.

"Everyone keeps coming up with excuses for Manny but the truth is I beat him in the middle of the day," Horn told CBS Sports during an appearance on the "In This Corner with Brian Campbell" podcast.

Horn (17-0-1, 11 KOs) relied on pressure to frustrate and outpoint Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 KOs) by judges scores of 117-111 and 115-113 (twice) at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

A storm of outrage by critics over the decision immediately followed (including a formal appeal filed by Pacquiao) which forced the WBO to set up an independent investigation. In the end, a panel of five anonymous judges from around the world rescored the fight and agreed with the original ruling (by an accumulative score of 115-113).

The loudest of said critics came from the ESPN broadcast in the United States, specifically from lead analyst Teddy Atlas and studio personality Stephen A. Smith. Although other commentating teams from around the globe scored the fight close, Atlas and Smith continued to push the narrative that the fight was a robbery.

"It was a bit disappointing how those guys have commentated about the fight, but there's nothing I can do about it or go back and change," Horn said. "Hopefully they can be a bit more two-sided when it comes to a possible rematch.

"I don't know [what they were watching]. Maybe they were just watching Pacquiao and not watching me. It's not really something I sort of looked much into. I just kind of let them have their opinions."

Atlas took his opinion one step further. During a post-fight interview outside the ring with Horn, the legendary trainer told "The Hornet" to his face that he didn't win the fight.

"I was just thinking, 'Is this guy for real,'" Horn remembered. "I don't know, it just came out of left field for him to say that but I wasn't going to let him bring me down at that time."

You can listen to the full interview below.

Love boxing? Be sure to subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the world of boxing.

Horn, 29, who has never fought outside of Australia or New Zealand, said he has received nothing but positive support in his home country about the victory, saying, "They think I won the fight and so do I." In fact, Horn said it has been hailed as one of the biggest upsets in Australian history.

Whether or not you believe Horn did enough to earn the victory, it's impossible to deny the impact he had in frustrating Pacquiao to make it a competitive fight. In many ways, Horn gave the Filipino icon a taste of his own medicine by being awkward.

"I was controlling the distance between each other a lot better than [recent Pacquiao opponents] did and I used angles and movements," Horn said. "Some people have said to me how well I took away that room from him and kind of bullied him and made him go backwards. I think he struggled to find the range because I came forward to him as well and kind of cramped his style a little bit."

Horn wasn't willing to bite on the notion that he only defeated Pacquiao, 38, because the former eight-division champion had lost a step, preferring the idea that Pacquiao underestimated him.

As far as a rematch with Pacquiao is concerned, Horn says it's not up to him. If he's unable to get it, he has an idea (however farfetched it seems) about who he'd like to face next.

"Most likely we will be back in Australia [for a rematch] but I have no control over that myself," Horn said. "It's really up to Manny in the moment whether he wants to fight or not and it really will be decided about the venue after that.

"Obviously we are looking at the rematch if Pacquiao wants it but if not, I've made it open out there that I'd definitely like to take on Floyd Mayweather if he wants to come back and have a proper boxing match with someone. Then unifying the division obviously is another goal of mine."

The 40-year-old Mayweather will return from a two-year retirement to face MMA champion Conor McGregor on Aug. 26. Horn used the platform of his victory over Pacquaio on July 2 to call out Mayweather after the fight by holding up a cane he had prepared as a prop.

"That was a whole kind of team idea that we thought we would have because of his fight with Conor McGregor being a bit of a circus because it's a UFC fighter versus a boxing fighter," Horn said. "And he is coming out of retirement to do it. Is he actually serious about coming back and having a real fight?

"I don't think [McGregor] has much chance, that's for sure. Obviously he has a puncher's chance. In any fighting sport, if you land the right shot I guess Mayweather can go down, but I highly doubt he can connect with anything at all."

A rematch with Pacquiao is not only Horn's best option moving forward, but he firmly believes it will be just as explosive as the first one.

"I think it would be definitely another awesome fight," Horn said. "I think I will definitely step up better but then again Pacquiao might come up and fight even harder again. Who knows? There will be fireworks once again if we get Pac-Horn II."