At 5-foot-2, WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball is used to being at a physical disadvantage in the ring. That will be the case again on Saturday at Echo Arena in Liverpool, England, when Ball puts his title on the line against 5-foot-9 Brandon Figueroa.

Ball (23-0-1, 13 KO) has become one of boxing's most active and exciting champions since defeating Ray Ford by split decision for the belt in June 2024. Ball has picked up three successful defenses of that title since the win over Ford, stopping Ronny Rios and TJ Doheny and, most recently, winning a clear decision over Sam Goodman.

Ball overcomes his height with a face-first style, putting himself in his opponent's chest and unloading a constant stream of punches.

He'll have a willing partner in Figueroa (26-2-1, 19 KO), a former WBC junior featherweight champion. Figueroa lost that title in his first fight with Stephen Fulton, a 2021 clash that won CBS Sports' Fight of the Year.

The only other loss of Figueroa's career also came against Fulton, this time in February 2025 at featherweight. Figueroa rebounded from that defeat with a win over Joet Gonzalez. He is now 4-1 at 126 pounds.

Should Ball get past Figueroa, he has said his sights would be set on a unification bout, with Bruce Carrington (WBC), Angelo Leo (IBF) and Rafael Espinoza (WBO) holding the other world titles at featherweight.

Let's take a look at the rest of the undercard on Saturday before getting to a prediction and expert pick on the main event below.

Ball vs. Figueroa fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Nick Ball (c) -450 vs. Brandon Figueroa +330, WBA featherweight championship

Andrew Cain -1000 vs. Alejandro Jair Gonzalez +600, bantamweight

Jack Turner vs. Juan Carlos Martinez Urbina, junior bantamweight

Brad Strand -1600 vs. Ruben Gonzalez +800, junior featherweight

Where to watch Ball vs. Figueroa

Date: Saturday, Feb. 7 | Location: MS&S Bank Arena -- Liverpool, England

Start time: 2 p.m. ET (main card)

Watch: DAZN (subscription required)

Prediction

Despite a long, lanky frame, Figueroa is a fighter who likes to come forward and work to the body. Figueroa's tendency to come forward will do some of the work for Ball of closing distance, which is always step one for someone as short as the champion. Ball has never really struggled to get inside and do good work, punching up while in the phone booth.

What will decide this fight is whether Figueroa can fight against his instincts and make Ball wade through stiff jabs. If Figueroa can punish Ball on the outside, the upset is in play. Toe-to-toe, Ball has the edge, and Figueroa will have to punch down, which will make it even more difficult to do the bodywork that is a cornerstone of his offensive approach. Pick: Nick Ball via UD