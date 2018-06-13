No deal reached for Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez rematch as teams continue to negotiate

Worries of not seeing the middleweight championship rematch between Gennady "GGG" Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez remain after Wednesday. One day after Golden Boy Promotions laid down the one last financial ultimatum, Golovkin and his team are still working to agree to terms with Canelo and his team, but Oscar De La Hoya says he is done.

"We want the fight, Tom Loeffler wants the fight. Clearly the only person here who doesn't want the fight is GGG," De La Hoya said via ESPN. "The fans want the fight. We bent over backwards. We've come up and there's no budge from him so there's no fight. 100 percent there is no fight."

Tuesday, Golden Boy announced that they had offered Golovkin and his camp a 57.5/42.5 split for the unified middleweight championship rematch to happen. Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler told the L.A. Times they were still targeting 45 percent of the purse after initially pushing for a 50/50 split. In their first bout, Alvarez received 70 percent of the earnings while Golovkin pulled in the remaining 30 percent. The biggest reason for Golovkin pushing for the even split was because he missed out on a huge payday when Alvarez was forced to withdraw from the first bout when he failed a pair of drug tests after testing positive for Clenbuterol.

Alvarez received a six-month suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, making him eligible to return to competition in August. While Alvarez has been unable to compete since then due to the drug testing issues, Golovkin still fought on Cinco de Mayo, making quick work of Vanes Martirosyan via knockout in the second round.

GGG, the WBA and WBC champion, was stripped of his IBF title last week for not agreeing to face his mandatory opponent, Sergiy Derevyanchenko, in a timely manner.

Golovkin and Alvarez first fought to a controversial draw in September 2017, leading to calls for both fighters to run it back. Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez said before the self-imposed deadline that they will move on if Golovkin does not agree to the deal by the deadline and will look to make a deal with Daniel Jacobs for a fight on Sept. 15 instead.