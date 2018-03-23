Oddsmakers have Donald Trump as a slight favorite for a fight with Joe Biden

Is the White House available for bookings? A day after wrestling legend Terry Funk said he would "love to get in the ring" with both Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Bovada is already taking bets on the prospective political boxing match.

As Yahoo! Sports' Chris Mannix noted via Twitter on Friday, the online casino has set odds for a bout between the U.S. president and former vice president, and Trump is a slight favorite.

Because, of course: Oddsmaker @BovadaLV has made @realDonaldTrump a slight favorite (-140) over @JoeBiden in a boxing match. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) March 23, 2018

All this, of course, comes after Biden and Trump traded barbs over the latter's 2005 comments about groping women, in which Trump said "they let you do it" when you're "a star."

Biden, the vice president under Barack Obama, said on Wednesday that "if (Trump and I) were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him." And Trump, in something straight out of a "Saturday Night Live" skit, followed up with a rebuttal on Twitter, calling Biden "weak, both mentally and physically," and saying that the ex-VP "would go down fast and hard, crying all the way."

Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

No word on whether Bovada's odds will also draw a response from Trump.