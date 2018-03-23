Oddsmakers have Donald Trump as a slight favorite for a fight with Joe Biden
This is real life
Is the White House available for bookings? A day after wrestling legend Terry Funk said he would "love to get in the ring" with both Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Bovada is already taking bets on the prospective political boxing match.
As Yahoo! Sports' Chris Mannix noted via Twitter on Friday, the online casino has set odds for a bout between the U.S. president and former vice president, and Trump is a slight favorite.
All this, of course, comes after Biden and Trump traded barbs over the latter's 2005 comments about groping women, in which Trump said "they let you do it" when you're "a star."
Biden, the vice president under Barack Obama, said on Wednesday that "if (Trump and I) were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him." And Trump, in something straight out of a "Saturday Night Live" skit, followed up with a rebuttal on Twitter, calling Biden "weak, both mentally and physically," and saying that the ex-VP "would go down fast and hard, crying all the way."
No word on whether Bovada's odds will also draw a response from Trump.
-
Boxing fight schedule for 2018
After a tremendous 2017, many of the stars of the sport are looking to continue their rolls...
-
GGG sounds off on Canelo's failed test
In addition to blasting Alvarez for his failed drug test, GGG compared the NSAC to 'terror...
-
BOX: Talking Canelo's test
The May 5 rematch against Gennady Golovkin remains on, but should it be?
-
Mayweather hints at interest in soccer
Amid rumors of a move to UFC, Mayweather hopes to lure 'buddy' Cristiano Ronaldo to the te...
-
Crawford, Horn exchange words over fight
Crawford's hand injury forced their WBO welterweight title bout to be postponed from April...
-
Mayweather says he'll train for octagon
Despite the words of the five-time boxing champion, there remains plenty of reason to be s...