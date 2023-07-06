Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk's next fight is set, and it won't be a battle for undisputed status against WBC champion Tyson Fury. Usyk is set to face Daniel Dubois in an Aug. 26 showdown in Wroclaw, Poland.

Usyk (20-0, 13 KO), a former undisputed cruiserweight champion and current WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champ, will be fighting for the first time since his August 2022 title defense against Anthony Joshua. Usyk won the titles from Joshua in their first meeting in September 2021. He has fought only once each year since 2019, the year he moved to heavyweight.

Prior to his jump to heavyweight, Usyk went on an incredible run at cruiserweight, unifying all four world titles through the World Boxing Super Series. Usyk entered the tournament as WBO champion and defeated Marco Huck, Mairis Briedis and Murat Gassiev. After his tournament win, Usyk closed out his time at cruiserweight with a knockout of Tony Bellew.

A fight with Fury has been the obvious choice for Usyk and one Usyk's team has adamantly insisted they want to make. Fury, meanwhile, has talked the fight up but has been accused of bad-faith negotiations, imposing time limits or lopsided purse splits.

Dubois (19-1, 18 KO) holds the WBA's secondary title, placing him as one of Usyk's mandatory challengers. After a dominant run through the ranks, Dubois suffered his first career loss in November 2020 when he was stopped by Joe Joyce in the 10th round.

After a pair of wins to get his career trending upward once again, Dubois won the WBA "regular" title off of Trevor Bryan. He made the first defense of that title in his most recent outing, defeating Kevin Lerena by third-round knockout.

Despite the stoppage win, the Lerena fight did cause some concern. Dubois was knocked down three times in the opening round, appearing to suffer a leg injury in the process. Dubois was able to gut through the injury and score the stoppage but Usyk is a much bigger test than the lightly-regarded Lerena.