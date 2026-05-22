Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven odds, prediction, time: Boxing picks for May 23 fight card by top expert

The WBC heavyweight championship will be on the line when heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk battles Rico Verhoeven, a famed kickboxer, in a 12-round boxing main event on Saturday. The main card is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET from the Giza Necropolis in Giza, Egypt. The event will be on DAZN pay-per-view. Although Usyk holds the WBA, WBC and IBF heavyweight titles, only the WBC crown is up for grabs because the other sanctioning bodies refused to sanction this as a title fight because Verhoeven is unranked.

Usyk is a -3000 betting favorite (risk $3,000 to win $100), while Verhoeven is priced at +1360 (risk $100 to win $1,360) in the latest Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven odds via FanDuel. The over/under for total rounds completed is 5.5. Before locking in your Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven picks, make sure you see the predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Josh Nagel.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

Nagel, who is the combat sports editor for SportsLine, is an experienced and successful boxing analyst. He previously served as SportsLine's main boxing analyst and covered the sport for multiple outlets for more than 20 years. He has recently returned to his role as SportsLine's top boxing analyst and had a massively profitable 2025 campaign. Perhaps his biggest winner was calling Terence Crawford (+140) against Canelo Alvarez in their September mega fight, while also correctly advising SportsLine members to take Crawford specifically by decision (+220). Anyone who has followed Nagel's combat sports picks this year could already be up more than $2,500.

Now, with the Usytk vs. Verhoeven fight card approaching, Nagel has studied Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven from every angle and revealed his top betting picks and best bets. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven preview

Usyk, 39, of Ukraine has been boxing professionally since November 2013. He has been dominant, and opened his career with nine consecutive knockout wins. He has held the unified heavyweight championship since 2025, and held the undisputed title in two weight classes - cruiserweight and heavyweight. He is coming off a fifth-round knockout of Daniel Dubois last July to retain the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBO and The Ring heavyweight championships, as well as winning the IBF heavyweight crown.

Prior to turning pro, Usyk had a stellar amateur career. He was the heavyweight gold medalist at the 2012 Olympics In London. He also earned gold at the 2011 Baku World Championships and the 2008 Liverpool European Championships. Check out SportsLine to see Nagel's picks and analysis.

Verhoeven, 37, who is from the Netherlands, is nicknamed "The King of Kickboxing." Although he only has one professional boxing match in his career, he is a highly decorated kickboxer. In 2014, he fought Janos Finfera in his only boxing match, earning a second-round knockout win. He is also unbeaten in MMA, earning a first-round knockout win over Viktor Bogutzki in October 2015.

He has compiled a 66-10 kickboxing record, last earning a fifth-round unanimous decision win over Artem Vakhitov at Glory 100 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on June 14, 2025. He has 21 career knockouts. He began kickboxing in 2004 and on April 30, 2005, he earned a second-round knockout win over Wilbert Dam at Impact in de Zuidwesthallen at Roosendaal, Netherlands. You can only see Nagel's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

Usyk vs. Verhoeven predictions

One of of Nagel's Usyk vs. Verhoeven picks: He is backing Under 5.5 rounds in Usyk vs. Verhoeven, which returns -110.

"As the massively wide odds suggest, things don't usually go well for the newcomer when he crosses over into a championship-level realm in another sport," Nagel said. "Perhaps the only example that provided some intrigue is former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou's boxing debut in which he floored an unprepared and aloof Tyson Fury, who rallied to win a disputed split decision in their 10-round matchup in October 2023.

"The all-business Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) should have no such issues because one of his many strengths is never taking his opponent for granted. He's also a masterful technician who's never in a hurry but also won't voluntarily play with his food before feasting." See who else to back here.

How to make Usyk vs. Verhoeven picks

Nagel also has strong picks for Usyk vs. Verhoeven, including one on the money line and a method-of-victory prop that returns more than +200. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins Usyk vs. Verhoeven, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $2,500 on his combat sports picks this year, and find out.