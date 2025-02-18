The pandemic-driven influx of crossover boxing fights featuring mixed martial artists has slowed considerably, but plenty of chatter still takes place around potential matchups. The latest of these hypothetical fights features UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and boxing's unified heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

Pereira holds a 9-1 record in the UFC Octagon and previously held the middleweight championship before moving up to 205 pounds. Of those nine wins, six have come over men who have held UFC championship gold. Pereira's UFC career came after a decorated kickboxing career. That resume is one few athletes in the fight game can match, though Usyk's is one that stands on the same ground as an unbeaten former undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight champion and former Olympic gold medalist who is only not undisputed currently because of IBF rules leading to his being stripped for pursuing his contractually-obligated rematch with Tyson Fury.

Pereira first pushed the idea of a boxing match with Usyk on the JAXXON Podcast, calling the fight "something I would really like to do."

"I think it's a very good fight," Pereira said. "I love boxing. I see some people talking, 'Oh, if it were pure boxing he would be lost.' Man, when you talk pure boxing, I feel great. I think I could fight these guys out there. I've already done some sparring with experienced guys."

Pereira also raised the specter of Conor McGregor, whom the UFC allowed to face Floyd Mayweather in a 2017 blockbuster event as reasoning the fight could potentially happen.

When asked about the idea by TNT Sports, Usyk was open to the idea as a "show fight."

"First is, who wins the [Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker] fight on Feb. 22," Usyk said. "Next maybe a 'show fight' with Alex Pereira. Maybe. Why not? Alex wants to."

After Usyk won the rematch with Fury in December, Turki Alalshikh said Usyk was ready for any challenge, though he told him to rest and make no plans before the result of Dubois vs. Parker for Dubois' IBF title. Dubois was the man elevated to champion when Usyk was stripped and the idea seems to be for Usyk to face the winner to once again become undisputed champion.

Pereira has his own plans on the calendar as he is set to defend his light heavyweight championship against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in March.

With an increased mingling of the UFC and the boxing world -- in part due to Alalshikh -- there may be some potential for the fight to happen, which Pereira referenced when again asked about the potential fight.

"I've said that before that I would really like to do a boxing match and was asked against who." Pereira said during an interview. "Since I'm the champion, I said it would have to be against a champion, and [Usyk is] the champion. And now he's given an interview and mentioned my name. That's something I want, and he also wants it, and both organizations, boxing and the UFC, are working kind of together now, so I believe this fight can happen."