This past September saw the heavyweight landscape shaken when Oleksandr Usyk scored a dominant decision victory over Anthony Joshua to win the WBA, IBF and WBO championships. Now, on Aug. 20, the two men run it back one more time as Joshua tries to kickstart his third reign as world champion.

Usyk unified all four world championships at cruiserweight in 2018 when he won the Cruiserweight World Boxing Super Series by defeating Murat Gassiev in the finals. He made his heavyweight debut in 2019, picking up relatively uninspiring wins over Chazz Witherspoon and Derek Chisora before again showcasing his elite pound-for-pound talent by completely outworking Joshua over 12 rounds.

Joshua is no stranger to righting the ship after suffering defeats. In June 2019, he suffered a knockout loss to Andy Ruiz in one of the biggest upsets in heavyweight history. Joshua dominated Ruiz in the rematch that December to regain his three world titles.

The winner of the rematch will no doubt have their eye on a potential bout with WBC champion Tyson Fury to crown an undisputed champion. Fury has claimed to be retired -- after briefly unretiring for a handful of days -- but a fight as big as a legacy-cementing four-belt clash could change things quickly.

The action goes down from Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Aug. 20. The main card kicks off on DAZN at 12 p.m. ET.

Usyk vs. Joshua 2 fight card, odds

Oleksandr Usyk (c) -200 vs. Anthony Joshua +170, WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles

Filip Hrgovic -1000 vs. Zhilei Zhang +250, heavyweights

Callum Smith -1100 vs. Mathieu Bauderlique +700, light heavyweights

Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera, cruiserweights

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jose Alatorre, super lightweights

Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova, women's super bantamweights

Andrew Tabiti vs. James Wilson, heavyweights

Ben Whittaker vs. Petar Nosic, light heavyweights

Daniel Lapin vs. Jozef Jurko, light heavyweights

Bader Al Samreen vs. Faud Taverdi, super lightweights

