On Saturday, Anthony Joshua will be looking for revenge when he rematches WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The native of Ukraine upset Joshua this past September, dominating the action over 12 rounds to take the titles. This time, Usyk will enter the ring as the favorite.

Usyk is a former undisputed cruiserweight champion who is now just one belt away from accomplishing the same feat as a heavyweight. That fourth belt, the WBC championship, is held by Tyson Fury, who has claimed he is retired, though many believe he'll be coaxed back to the ring to face the winner of Saturday's matchup.

For Joshua, Saturday is an attempt to become champion for the third time in his career. He also lost to Andy Ruiz in June 2019. Joshua was able to make the right adjustments in the rematch, easily winning the rematch.

The action is all set to go down from the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. The undercard action gets underway at noon ET with the main event ring walks expected at approximately 5:15 p.m. ET. The rest of the fight card and viewing information is listed below.

Viewing information

Date: Aug. 20 | Location: Jeddah Superdome -- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Aug. 20 | Jeddah Superdome -- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Start time: Noon ET (main event set for approximately 5:30 p.m. ET)

Noon ET (main event set for approximately 5:30 p.m. ET) How to watch/stream: DAZN (subscribe now)



Usyk vs. Joshua 2 fight card, odds