Come Saturday, the world will once again have an undisputed heavyweight champion. WBA, WBO and WBC champion Oleksandr Usyk is set to rematch IBF champion Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in London.

Usyk, then the WBO, WBA and IBF champion, won their August 2023 meeting by knockout in Round 9, though the win didn't come without some controversy. Dubois dropped Usyk with a shot to the body that was -- correctly -- ruled a low blow. Dubois and his team have insisted the referee's call was wrong and that they were thus cheated out of a pivotal moment in a huge fight.

The first win over Dubois set Usyk up to face then-WBC champ Tyson Fury to crown an undisputed champion. Dubois took a split decision in that fight to become a four-belt champion.

The IBF's mandatory challenger rules meant that Usyk moving forward with his contractually mandated rematch with Fury led to Usyk being stripped of their title.

Dubois was the beneficiary of this move by the IBF, picking up the interim title with a June 2024 stoppage of Filip Hrgovic and then being elevated to full champion after Usyk was stripped. Dubois then defended his title with a spectacular knockout of Anthony Joshua in Wembley Stadium.

The belt put Dubois in position for a rematch with Usyk, this time with the prize of an undisputed championship on the line. Let's take a closer look at the fight card with the latest odds. Be sure to keep track of this page for the latest news around fight week in London.

Usyk vs. Dubois II fight card, odds

Oleksandr Usyk (c) -335 vs. Daniel Dubois (c) +260, undisputed heavyweight title

Lawrence Okolie -250 vs. Kevin Lerena +175, heavyweights

Daniel Lapin -400 vs. Lewis Edmondson +270, light heavyweights

Lasha Guruli -10000 vs. James Francis +1400, junior welterweights

Vladyslav Sirenko vs. Solomon Dacres, heavyweights

Aadam Hamed -10000 vs. Ezequiel Gregores +1400, junior welterweights

Where to watch Usyk vs. Dubois II