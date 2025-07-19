Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 fight live updates: Scorecard, results, start time tonight, undercard

An undisputed heavyweight champion will be crowned on Saturday when Oleksandr Usyk battles Daniel Dubois. Usyk currently holds the WBC, WBA and WBO titles, while Dubois is the IBF champion. The two are set to slug it out at Wembley Stadium in London (DAZN PPV, 12:30 p.m. ET -- buy now).

Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era when he defeated Tyson Fury in their May 2024 meeting. Usyk would go on to defeat Fury in the rematch, but the IBF had already stripped him of their belt for rematching Fury rather than facing their mandatory challenger.

Dubois was the beneficiary of the IBF's move as he defeated Filip Hrgovic to claim the interim IBF title before being elevated to full champion after the sanctioning body stripped Usyk. Dubois has since made one successful defense of the title, knocking out Anthony Joshua in September.

Dubois and Usyk have met once before, with Usyk scoring a ninth-round knockout in August 2023.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 12:30 p.m. ET, so be sure to follow along with the live results and highlights below. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the main event.

Fight card, results, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook