Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk will put his three belts on the line against IBF champion, Daniel Dubois, in a match for the undisputed heavyweight championship on Saturday. Usyk vs. Dubois II follows their 2023 meeting in which the former won via 9th round knockout, and Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) then proceeded to notch back-to-back wins over former champion Tyson Fury. Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) has won three straight fights since dropping the first Usyk vs. Dubois contest, including a knockout victory over Anthony Joshua to retain his IBF title.

That belt, along with Usyk's WBA, WBO and WBC championships will all be on the line in Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois II. Wembley Stadium in London will host the undisputed heavyweight title fight, which has an approximate ring walk of 4:45 p.m. ET. Usyk is the -300 favorite in the latest Usyk vs. Dubois odds, with Dubois the +235 underdog. The over/under for total rounds is 9.5, with the Over favored at -125. Before making any Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois picks, be sure to see the boxing predictions from SportsLine's Josh Nagel.

Nagel, the combat sports editor for SportsLine, has covered the sport for multiple outlets for more than 20 years. His recent winners include calling Dimitry Bivol (+110) to pull the slight upset of Artur Beterbiev in their February rematch. In April, he correctly called Jarron Ennis to beat Eimantas Stanionis by KO (+155), while also correctly predicting the Under 10.5 rounds (+165). He also correctly called Jake Paul by decision (-110) against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. He kept his hot streak going by recommending Katie Taylor (+170) against Amanda Serrano in their trilogy showdown just last week.

Why you should back Usyk

One only has to look at Usyk's perfect record of 23-0, in addition to being the current WBO, WBA and WBC champion to see why he's the favorite. Nicknamed "The Cat", Usyk is coming off back-to-back victories over Fury, the former unified heavyweight champion whose only two defeats in his career have come at the hands of Usyk. The Ukrainian already holds a knockout victory over Dubois and has a pair of decision wins over Anthony Joshua as Usyk's last five bouts have seen him go 5-0 against three current or former heavyweight champions.

In the first Usyk vs. Dubois bout, the three-belt champion dominated, landing more punches in all nine rounds of the fight. He connected on nearly 25% of his punches thrown, while the Brit landed just 16.2% of his punches. Usyk floored Dubois in the ninth round, and even if the fight would have continued and gone to the cards, Usyk was in position to win. He was ahead on all three judges' scorecards, and he brings not only confidence from that fight but an overwhelming experience advantage into Saturday as Usyk has fought more than twice as many rounds (201 to 95) as Dubois. See which fighter to back here.

Why you should back Dubois

The tale of the tape favors Usyk in terms of experience, but age and size go in Dubois' favor. He is 11 years younger than his opponent, has a two-inch height advantage, and could have a 20-plus pound weight advantage, going off what each contested their last fights at. Born and raised in London, Dubois will also have the Wembley crowd in his corner after the first fight between the two took place in Poland. The IBF champ also has something that Usyk, nor just about anyone else in the heavyweight division can measure up to, and that's Dubois' punching power as 21 of his 22 wins have come via knockout.

Dubois has been in this position before as an underdog as he was at +360 versus Joshua before flooring the former champ with a right hand in the fifth round. By comparison, Usyk had to go a full 12 rounds in both of his wins over Joshua, so the result versus a common opponent favors Dubois. Motivation will be at an all-time high for Dubois, considering his earlier defeat to Usyk, while the latter may already be looking ahead to an expected third fight with Fury, who recently aborted his retirement. See which fighter to back here.

