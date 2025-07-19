Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 results, highlights: Ukrainian champ regains undisputed title with knockout

Usyk earned back the title he was stripped of with a vicious stoppage in London on Saturday

By
1 min read

Oleksandr Usyk is undisputed heavyweight champion for a second time in his career. Usyk dominated Daniel Dubois in their rematch in London. With the win, Usyk added the IBF title he never lost to his WBA, WBO and WBC championships.

Usyk defeated Dubois in their 2023 meeting, one fight before becoming undisputed champion by beating Tyson Fury, but Dubois and his team clung to the idea that he deserved a knockdown for a shot that was ruled a low blow. Usyk rose from the foul to knock out Dubois in Round 9 that night, but the controversy stuck around and left Dubois feeling as though he'd been wronged.

There was no controversy on Saturday night as Usyk dominated the fight from the opening moments, easily picking Dubois apart with a pinpoint jab while defending brilliantly against Dubois' power shots. Once Usyk established a rhythm, he began to hurt Dubois with heavy counters.

Dubois was hurt for the first time in the second round, when Usyk landed a hard counter from his southpaw stance. Dubois survived the round, but was repeatedly hurt as Usyk's brilliance continued to show.

In the fifth round, Dubois tried to corner Usyk and unload a flurry but a hard shot behind the ear from Usyk sent him spilling to the canvas. Dubois beat the count and attempted to bring the fight right back to Usyk only for Usyk to land a bomb of a left hand that sent Dubois down and unable to beat the count at the 1:52 mark of Round 5.

Usyk has been undisputed champion three times in his career, once at cruiserweight and now twice at heavyweight. On Saturday, he pulled off the feat against a young, strong fighter nearly a decade his junior. Age, however, is not a factor, according to Usyk.

"38 is a young guy, remember," Usyk said. "38 is only the start."

When asked what could possibly be left to accomplish after already establishing himself as a Hall of Fame talent and possibly one of the best fighters to ever step in the ring, Usyk said his initial focus was on taking some time to be with his family before appearing to play to the crowd in Wembely Stadium by bringing up several local fighters, including Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, both of whom Usyk has already defeated twice.

"It's enough. Next? I don't know, I want to rest," Usyk said. "I don't know. I want to be at home with my family, my wife, my children. I want to rest now, but maybe for two or three months I just want to rest. ... Maybe Tyson Fury. Maybe we have three options. Derek Chisora and Anthony Joshua. Maybe Joseph Parker. Listen, I can not say now because I want to go back home."

In reality, Parker is the next man up. As promoter Frank Warren pointed out after the fight, the WBO has already ordered a fight with Parker, who holds their mandatory challenger spot.

Parker is on a great run, with recent high profile wins over Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang and Martin Bakole. Parker and WBC interim champion Agit Kabayel sit as the two top options for fresh opponents for Usyk, but with Fury's recent moves toward ending his latest retirement, a third fight for huge money could be in the future for Usyk.

CBS Sports was with you throughout the entire way on Saturday with the live results and highlights below.

Fight card, results

  • Oleksandr Usyk (c) def. Daniel Dubois via fifth-round knockout
  • Lawrence Okolie def. Kevin Lerena via unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 100-90)
  • Daniel Lapin def. Lewis Edmondson via majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 96-94)
  • Solomon Dacres def. Vladyslav Sirenko via unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 98-92) 
  • Aadam Hamed def. Ezequiel Gregores via referee decision (40-36)
  • Lasha Guruli def. James Francis via fifth-round TKO
Updating Live
(83)
 
Pinned
Link copied

Official result: Oleksandr Usyk def. Daniel Dubois via KO, Round 5

Dubois nearly got a right hand in but Usyk picked it off with his glove. Usyk went back to the jab. Usyk cracked with a big left that hurt Dubois again. Dubois caught Usyk in the corner and tried to tee off but Usyk dropped him with a right hand. Dubois beat the count and tried to fire away with big shots before Usyk crushed him with another left and this time Dubois did not beat the count. Brilliance from Usyk in London.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Round 4 -- 10-9 Usyk (40-36)

Usyk's counter hook and jab continued to do good work early. Dubois is having trouble creating moments where he comes out looking like the more effective fighter. Usyk landed a left hand as Dubois tried to come forward. Dubois got Usyk in the corner but missed his shots before Usyk slid out. Dubois landed a short shot to the body, drawing a smile from Usyk. Usyk laned a good combination as Dubois didn't fire back.

See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 11:15 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 7:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 11:00 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 7:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 10:50 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 6:50 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 10:40 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 6:40 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 10:34 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 6:34 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 10:15 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 6:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 10:08 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 6:08 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 10:00 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 6:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 9:51 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 5:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 9:42 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 5:42 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 9:38 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 5:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 9:32 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 5:32 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Round 3 -- 10-9 Usyk (30-27)

Usyk countered with a left to the body as Dubois tried to get his offense going. Dubois tried to throw some winging shots but they were all blocked and Usyk landed a simple lead hook. Usyk cracked with another hard counter to steal a moment of Dubois offense. Usyk smartly hasn't pushed when Dubois has been a bit rattled. Usyk spent the end of the round just picking Dubois apart. Usyk is very comfortable here.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Round 2 -- 10-9 Usyk (20-18)

Usyk connected with a good left hand to start the round. Dubois landed a jab of his own, which he struggled to find in the first round. Dubois came forward with a right hand that landed. Usyk continued to work the jab. Usyk dipped down with a body shot as Dubois continued to chase him around the ring. Usyk cracked with a hard counter that wobbled Dubois before the end of the round.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois: Round 1 -- 10-9 Usyk

Dubois went to the center of the ring before trying to walk Usyk down. Usyk landed a hard jab as Dubois moved forward. Another jab landed for Usyk before Dubois let his hands go a bit. Usyk continued landing sharp jabs. Dubois landed a short right hand. Usyk moved around the outside well, picking spots to jump in with the jab. Usyk ducked under a sweeping Dubois hook. Duboid just missed with Usyk picking off a right hand with his gloves. Dubois pushed Usyk to the corner and had a brief moment of success. Usyk landed a good overhand left from his southpaw stance. Perfect opening round for Usyk.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 9:19 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 5:19 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 9:19 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 5:19 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 9:18 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 5:18 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 9:17 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 5:17 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Ring walks for Usyk vs. Dubois are over and the fighters are in the ring. The first round will be up shortly.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 9:12 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 5:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 9:11 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 5:11 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 9:02 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 5:02 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Up next: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois, undisputed heavyweight championship

Usyk holds the WBA, WBO and WBC titles, while Dubois holds the IBF belt that was stripped from Usyk when he rematched Tyson Fury rather than facing an IBF mandatory. Dubois is coming off a career-best performance, knocking out Anthony Joshua and is looking for revenge after Usyk stopped him in their first meeting. Dubois' team insists their fighter knocked down Usyk with a body shot in the first meeting despite it being correctly ruled a low blow. Either way, that fight is in the past and both men have a chance to prove their superiority tonight.

Usyk enters as a roughly -300 favorite.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 9:00 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 5:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@DAZNBoxing via Twitter
July 19, 2025, 8:55 PM
Jul. 19, 2025, 4:55 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Official result: Lawrence Okolie def. Kevin Lerena (99-91, 100-90, 100-90)

No surprise on the cards. Okolie takes a clear, wide decision and continues along his heavyweight journey. Now, we move along to the main event, the undisputed heavyweight championship rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Lawrence Okolie vs. Kevin Lerena: Round 10 -- 10-9 Okolie (100-90)

Another round of more of the same. There's no doubt Okolie is going to take this on the scorecards and he'll move along to bigger things, with a rumored fight against Agit Kabayel in Germany as a rumored next bout. Despite arguably winning every round in this fight, this is not a version of Okolie that you'd favor to beat someone on Kabayel's level.

See More
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    4:09

    Oleksandr Usyk Knocks Out Daniel Dubois To Win Undisputed Heavyweight Title

  • Image thumbnail
    4:39

    What Is Next For Oleksandr Usyk?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:51

    Boxing Preview: Mario Barrios (-280) vs. Manny Pacquiao (+210)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Boxing Preview: Oleksandr Usyk (-430) vs. Daniel Dubois (+300)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Preview: Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

  • Image thumbnail
    3:07

    Fight Pick: Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois

  • Image thumbnail
    2:58

    Jake Paul Defeats Mike Perry By 6th-RD TKO

See All Videos