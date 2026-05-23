Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven fight live updates: Results, scorecard and full card for heavyweight bout

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Oleksandr Usyk is ready to get back in the ring. The native of Ukraine returns to the ring on Saturday in front of the Pyramids of Giza to face a former kickboxing world champion in Rico Verhoeven.

Usyk has twice held the undisputed heavyweight crown after also going undisputed at crusierweight. While many were hoping for a better level of competition in the boxing world for his return, Usyk taking a unique challenge at a unique location should provide some fun drama on Saturday in Egypt.

Verhoeven was the GLORY kickboxing heavyweight champion for an astounding 12 years.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 8 p.m. ET. Follow along with live results and highlights below, and check out our Usyk vs. Verhoeven predictions and expert picks for the main event.

Usyk vs. Verhoeven fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Oleksandr Usyk (c) -2500 vs. Rico Verhoeven +1100, WBC heavyweight championship

Hamzah Sheeraz -2500 vs. Alem Begic +1100, vacant WBO super middleweight championship

Jack Catterall -230 vs. Shakhram Giyasov +180, welterweights

Richard Torrez Jr. -425 vs. Frank Sanchez +300, heavyweights

Mizuki Hiruta (c) def. Mai Soliman via (99-91, 100-90, 98-92, 98-92)

Usyk vs. Verhoeven scorecard

Round 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total Usyk (c)

























Verhoeven

























