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Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven fight live updates: Results, scorecard and full card for heavyweight bout

The unified heavyweight champion takes on a kickboxing legend on Saturday in front of the Pyramids of Giza

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1 min read

Oleksandr Usyk is ready to get back in the ring. The native of Ukraine returns to the ring on Saturday in front of the Pyramids of Giza to face a former kickboxing world champion in Rico Verhoeven. 

Usyk has twice held the undisputed heavyweight crown after also going undisputed at crusierweight. While many were hoping for a better level of competition in the boxing world for his return, Usyk taking a unique challenge at a unique location should provide some fun drama on Saturday in Egypt. 

Verhoeven was the GLORY kickboxing heavyweight champion for an astounding 12 years.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday, beginning with the start of the main card broadcast at 8 p.m. ET. Follow along with live results and highlights below, and check out our Usyk vs. Verhoeven predictions and expert picks for the main event.

Usyk vs. Verhoeven fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Oleksandr Usyk (c) -2500 vs. Rico Verhoeven +1100, WBC heavyweight championship
  • Hamzah Sheeraz -2500 vs. Alem Begic +1100, vacant WBO super middleweight championship
  • Jack Catterall -230 vs. Shakhram Giyasov +180, welterweights
  • Richard Torrez Jr. -425 vs. Frank Sanchez +300, heavyweights
  • Mizuki Hiruta (c) def. Mai Soliman via (99-91, 100-90, 98-92, 98-92)

Usyk vs. Verhoeven scorecard

Round123456789101112Total
Usyk (c)












Verhoeven












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Frank Sanchez flattens Richard Torrez Jr.

Sanchez lowered the boom on Torrez with a thunderous one-punch knockout. Torrez scrambled to get back to his feet but was still very clearly wobbling and unable to stand up straight. Sanchez, 33, moves to 26-1 with 19 knockouts as a pro. His lone blemish came in a 2024 knockout loss to Agit Kabayel, who is still awaiting his shot at the full WBC title. Sanchez is now the IBF mandatory challenger.

 
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Heavyweight title eliminator up next

Frank Sanchez and American Olympian Richard Torrez Jr. up next. The winner becomes the mandatory for the IBF title still held by Usyk.

 
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First title fight in the books

Mizuki Hiruta defended her WBO junior bantamweight title against Mai Solomon to open the festivities in Egypt. Hiruta used her quickness to piece up Solomon throughout the fight. She moves to a perfect 11-0 as a pro in her first fight of the year. She's coming off an incredibly active 2025 where she fought four times and defended the WBO title in each bout. 

 
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