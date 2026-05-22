Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven fight predictions, odds, undercard, start time for unique event

On Saturday, Oleksandr Usyk will take part in one of the most unique fights of his storied career. Usyk is set to face kickboxing superstar Rico Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

The unique location may be the biggest draw for the fight, considering it features one of the greatest boxers of his generation facing a kickboxer with a single professional boxing bout on his resume. However, Verhoeven certainly knows how to fight and is used to being in the spotlight. And, as MMA star Francis Ngannou proved against Tyson Fury, an accomplished combat athlete can surprise a great boxer in the ring under the right conditions.

Usyk will be defending his WBC heavyweight championship on Saturday, putting a real prize on the line in what could otherwise be considered a "circus fight."

Verhoeven is one of the greatest kickboxers in the sport's history, having held the GLORY heavyweight championship for an unbelievable 12-year reign. In that stretch, he won 14 championship bouts, while also winning 27 consecutive fights.

In that both fighters are true greats in their respective sports, the fight carries some intrigue.

As Verhoeven was nearly untouchable in the kickboxing ring, Usyk has never suffered a professional loss, compiling a 24-0 record. He has also been undisputed champion at cruiserweight and twice at heavyweight.

At heavyweight, Usyk has defeated Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois. Not only has he defeated that trio of elite heavyweights, but he's beaten all three men twice, leaving no doubt as to his place at the top of the heavyweight mountain.

Usyk vs. Verhoeven fight card, odds

Oleksandr Usyk (c) -2500 vs. Rico Verhoeven +1100, WBC heavyweight championship

Hamzah Sheeraz -2500 vs. Alem Begic +1100, vacant WBO super middleweight championship

Jack Catterall -230 vs. Shakhram Giyasov +180, welterweights

Richard Torrez Jr. -425 vs. Frank Sanchez +300, heavyweights

Mizuki Hiruta -1400 vs. Mai Soliman +700, WBO women's super flyweight championship

Where to watch Usyk vs. Verhoeven

Date: Saturday, May 23 | Location: Giza necropolis -- Giza, Egypt



Saturday, May 23 | Giza necropolis -- Giza, Egypt Start time: 1 p.m. ET (main card) | Main event ringwalks approximately 5:48 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET (main card) | Main event ringwalks approximately 5:48 p.m. ET Stream: DAZN PPV | Price: $59.99

Prediction

Verhoeven is a legitimate fighter, that much needs to be clear up front. He's a big, strong and talented fighter with great technique. But the way boxing skills are applied in kickboxing is different than in the boxing ring, where the stances, timing, and, well, everything are completely different.

Usyk is a genuine professional and someone who isn't likely to be less than 100% for any fight he agrees to take. If Usyk could survive the power of Fury, Joshua and Dubois, it is unlikely he will suddenly get caught cold by Verhoeven, and catching Usyk with a knockout shot is Verhoeven's only legitimate path to victory on Saturday.

Usyk has never been reckless, which makes an early knockout win seem unlikely for either man. And it's Usyk who will do the better job at making adjustments and nailing down timing and angles once he figures out Verhoeven's rhythm. I expect Verhoeven to give a fair account of himself, but it's unreasonable to expect him to get a win. In fact, making it the distance would be an incredible accomplishment, and one I don't expect to happen. Pick: Oleksandr Usyk via TKO6