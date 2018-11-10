Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tony Bellew fight time, live stream, date, watch online, DAZN boxing
All the info you need to catch the cruiserweight title fight on Saturday in Manchester
Undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is one of the fastest-rising stars in all of boxing, and on Saturday in the United Kingdom, he will get another chance to show the world that there are big things ahead for him in 2019. Usyk (15-0, 11 KOs) will put his WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA cruiserweight titles all on the line when he faces off with the man he called out following his World Boxing Super Series victory where he claimed the WBA and IBF titles, Tony Bellew. Bellew (30-2-1, 20 KOs) is a former WBC cruiserweight titleholder himself, so he presents a formidable challenge to the surging champion Usyk.
This bout carries more than just the opportunity to retain his titles for Usyk, however. In a recent interview, Usyk confirmed that he has his sights firmly set on moving to the heavyweight ranks following a predicted victory on Saturday so he can challenge Anthony Joshua for his heavyweight titles. So, needless to say, a solid performance from Usyk on Saturday against Bellew would send a striking message to Joshua and the rest of the heavyweight division as we enter next year.
Below is all the info you need to catch the undisputed cruiserweight title bout on Saturday.
Usyk vs. Bellew main card viewing info
Date: Saturday, Nov. 10
Time: 5 p.m. ET | Location: Manchester Arena, Manchester, England
Live stream: DAZN
Usyk vs. Bellew main card, odds
Oleksandr Usyk (c) -800
Tony Bellew +500
Undisputed cruiserweight championship
Anthony Crolla -335
Daud Yordan +255
Lightweight
Ricky Burns -550
Scott Cardle +375
Lightweight
Usyk vs. Bellew prediction, preview
The undisputed cruiserweight champion is back in action on Saturday night in London
Usyk has his sights set on heavyweight
The undisputed cruiserweight champion has big goals entering Saturday's title defense against...
