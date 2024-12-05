The rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury is drawing near. The two future Hall of Famers will meet for their second fight on Dec. 21 from Ryadh, Saudi Arabia.

Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of boxing's four-belt era when he took a split decision over Fury in May. With the win, Usyk added Fury's WBC championship to his own IBF, WBA and WBO titles. The feat of going undisputed was a repeat of what Usyk had already achieved earlier in his career at cruiserweight before moving to boxing's glamor division to chase further glory.

The loss was the first of Fury's career and came after he started well in the fight only for Fury to turn the tables and start to land heavy shots that repeatedly had Fury on his heels.

A rematch clause was included in the contract and Fury activated it to get a shot at regaining championship status. This led to the IBF stripping Usyk of their belt for failing to fight a mandatory opponent rather than the only other man on the planet with a claim to being the best heavyweight in the game.

While that means the rematch won't be for undisputed status -- Daniel Dubois has since been named IBF champion -- it is the biggest heavyweight fight possible and a chance for both men to add to their already impressive legacies.

Let's take a look at the full card for Usyk vs. Fury 2.

Usyk vs. Fury 2 fight card

Oleksandr Usyk (c) -190 vs. Tyson Fury +160, unified heavyweight titles

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Israil Madrimov, junior middleweights

Moses Itauma vs. Demsey McKean, heavyweights

Johnny Fisher vs. Dave Allen, heavyweights

Dennis McCann vs. Peter McGrail, junior featherweights

Isaac Lowe vs. Lee McGregor, featherweights

Where to watch Usyk vs. Fury 2