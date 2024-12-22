Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 results, highlights: Ukrainian champ retains titles in high-paced duel

Official result: Oleksandr Usyk def. Tyson Fury via unanimous decision (116-112 x3)
Usyk is still unified heavyweight champion.
Tyson Fury spent a decade and a half and 35 professional fights without suffering defeat, he has now lost back-to-back fights to Oleksandr Usyk. The native of Ukraine won their fantastic, high-pace second fight by unanimous decision on Saturday in Saudi Arabia to remain WBO, WBA and WBC world champion..
Momentum swung wildly for the first half of the bout, with Fury landing hard jabs and occasional right hands while Usyk focused his attack on Fury's body. Despite Fury weighing in at more than 280 pounds for the fight, the constant Usyk body attack never fully slowed Fury down.
What did turn the tables was Usyk's left hand from his southpaw stance. That shot landed with increased frequency as the fight wore on and led to Fury backing into the ropes more often in the second half of the fight. This was similar to their first meeting in May, when Fury fought brilliantly early before Usyk took the fight over, including scoring a knockdown in Round 9 of that bout.
Fury didn't suffer a knockdown in the rematch, but did struggle to keep up with Usyk's pace and pressure.
Usyk was also brilliantly sharp with his punch selection, landing 179 of 423 punches to 144 of 509 for Fury.
At the conclusion of 12 rounds, the ringside judges turned in identical scores of 116-112, though they did not have consensus on which rounds each man won, something Fury promoter Frank Warren took issue with while claiming his fighter deserved the nod.
Both fights between Usyk and Fury are in the Fight of the Year discussion for 2024 and the Fury that showed up on Saturday night would likely defeat every heavyweight on the planet not named Oleksandr Usyk.
"He's a great fighter and a great opponent," Usyk said after the fight. "It's a great fight for 24 rounds, unbelievable 24 rounds in my career."
Asked about what's next in his career, Usyk delivered a line in broken English in his classic deadpan style.
"I can more," Usyk said.
Usyk's post-fight interview was interrupted by IBF champion Daniel Dubois. Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in 2023 and it was Dubois who picked up the IBF title after Usyk was stripped by the sanctioning body for going ahead with his contractually obligated rematch with Fury.
"I want my revenge," Dubois said as he grabbed the microphone. "I want my revenge, Usyk. Well done tonight. I want my revenge."
Usyk said he was willing to go through with the rematch, telling Turki Alalshikh to make the fight.
Should that fight materialize -- Dubois is scheduled to defend his title against Joseph Parker on Feb. 22 -- Usyk would have a chance to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion. He moved to the heavyweight division in 2019 after a cruiserweight career that saw him go undisputed at that weight.
The undercard saw a pair of rising prospects pick up vicious knockouts and improve their resumes. Moses Itauma, the teenage heavyweight phenom, took care of veteran Demsey McKean in brutal fashion, scoring a first-round knockout. Junior middleweight Serhii Bohachuk managed to do the same in a showdown with Ismael Davis after some incredible back-and-forth action before the fight was called off in the sixth round. Bohachuk was originally scheduled to face Israil Madrimov, but Madrimov withdrew from the fight just weeks out after coming down with bronchitis.
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
|Usyk (c)
|9
|10
|9
|10
|9
|10
|10
|10
|10
|9
|10
|10
|116
|Fury
|10
|9
|10
|9
|10
|9
|9
|9
|9
|10
|9
|9
|112
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury -- Round 12: Usyk landed a right hand early. Fury came back with a hard body shot. Usyk landed a hard jab. Usyk connected with a left and a right to Fury's head. Fury held behind the head as he threw a few uppercuts. Fury connected with a good 1-2 as Usyk walked forward. Usyk connected with all cour punches in a combination. Fury came back throwing his own punches. Usyk tagged Fury with a few more jabs. Usyk connected with a great shot as the two traded shots at the end of the fight. Tremendous stuff. A great fight between great fighters. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Usyk (116-112)
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury -- Round 11: Usyk drove both hands into Fury's torso. Fury just missed with an uppercut. Usyk landed awo good left hands. Usyk landed two punches in a three-punch combination as Fury looked like he was trying to figure out the adjustment to make. Usyk landed a hard right hook and then a left hand.Usyk finished off a big combination with a cracking left to Usyk's head. Another left landed moments later and Fury momentarily backed up. The Usyk left again connected late but Fury finished the round with a heavy right. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Usyk (106-103)
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury -- Round 10: Usyk lannded a body shot and Fury connected with a good uppercut. Fury then had a nice combination of shots up top. Fury landed hard to the body and came back with a hook to the head. Usyk landed a hard left of his own and then a pair of jabs. Usyk landed a good left hand seconds later. Usyk connected with a heavy left hand. Fury again landed the uppercut. The uppercut landed again and Usyk responded with a heavy combination. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Fury (96-94 Usyk)
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury -- Round 9: Usyk again was faster out of the corner, throwing shots before Fury had to start firing back. Fury landed a good left hand as he started to apply a bit of extra pressure. Fury missed a pair of uppercuts but followed both by leaning on Usyk in the clinch. Fury connected with a good right hand and then ate a hard Usyk jab. Usyk landed to the body and followed to the head. Usyk connected with a good hook and then a hard straight left hand. An extremely close round there but Usyk may have stolen it late. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Usyk (87-84)
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury -- Round 8: Fury opened the round throwing jabs and then a right hand but Usyk picked the shot off with his gloves. Usyk appears to be more on the front foot than Fury now. Fury dug in with a short hook to the body and then popped a jab to the head. The fighters clashed heads but there were no cuts and the action resumed. Fury got a warning from the referee for holding the back of the head while throwing an uppercut. Usyk pushed Fury back to the ropes a few times and landed crisp shots there. As a result, Fury clinched more than he had. Fury landed a left hand and Usyk waived him on. Usyk then cracked with a hard right hand as Fury walked forward. Usyk connected with a good flurry at the end of the round. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Usyk (77-75)
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury -- Round 7: Usyk went body-head to start the round and then landed a sharp right hook to the head moments later. An Usyk left landed upstairs. Fury connected with a straight right hand but then ate a left in return. A big left landed again for Usyk. Fury began to back up a bit and appeared to be taking some bigger breaths late in the round. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Usyk (67-66)
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury -- Round 6: Usyk scored with a left hand to the side of Fury's head. Usyk went back to the body attack but Fury's jab slowed him down. Fury connected with a right hand as both men threw simultaneous power shots. Usyk blasted a brilliant three-punch combination to the head after a feint to the body. Usyk landed a bomb of a left to Fury's head and Fury appeared briefly stumbled. Another hard Usyk left connected and one last one before the bell sounded. Usyk took that round away in the final moments. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Usyk (57-57)
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury -- Round 5: Some rough clinch work for both men at the start of the round. Usyk went back to the body again before going back upstairs. Fury landed a smashing uppercut that Usyk took well. Usyk landed a nice two-punch combo to the body before bringing his left back upstairs. Fury dipped down with a hard body shot of his own. Fury then unloaded a jab followed by a stiff straight right. Usyk came right back with a flurry of shots to the body and head and Fury responded with a hard right to the body. Usyk came back with another combination. This is a blistering pace for a heavyweight fight and no one can fully grab the momentum. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Fury (48-47)
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury -- Round 4: Fury connected with a right hand after absorbing a few jabs. Usyk went back to the body with more straight left hands. Usyk connected with a massive left hand that seemed to bother Fury. Usyk then connected with the shot a second time. Fury tried to jab and slow things down but then connected with a hard right hand. Fury again popped a few quick jabs but Usyk kept his guard high. A lot of close rounds so far! Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Usyk (38-38)
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury -- Round 3: Fury popped off two jabs and came around with a hook. Fury kept active with his jab tut ate a left from Usyk as a counter. Usyk drove in with another left to the head and then went back to the body with a right hand. Usyk then connected with an overhand right to Fury's face. Fury worked his jab well again, then dipped the jab down to the body and flipped southpaw. Fury landed a looping shot and a few good jabs from the southpaw stance. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Fury (29-28)
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury -- Round 2: Usyk landed a good left hand in the opening seconds of the round. Fury kept his left out in front of him to control distance but ate several more body shots from Usyk. Usyk continued drilling in body shots, especially straight lefts downstairs. Fury threw a right hand that just missed before popping off a series of hard jabs. Fury drove a right of his own into Usyk's body. Fury connected hard with a left to Usyk's head. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Usyk (19-19)
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury -- Round 1: Fury landed a right hand after catching an Usyk jab. Usyk kept poking out the jab, prompting Fury to throw a few of his own and then a sweeping left hook. Usyk kept a focus on throwing shots to the body, trying to wear Fury down. Usyk drove forward with a three-punch combination, connecting with a right hand but eating one in return from Fury. Fury threw a few punches to the body. Usyk connected with a good left hand late in the round. A close round but possibly shaded slightly to Fury for a few more impactful shots landed. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Fury