A championship boxing doubleheader from Indio, California is flying under the radar this weekend. In the main event, unified strawweight champion Oscar Collazo will put his WBO and WBA titles on the line against Jayson Vayson. The co-main event features undisputed flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora defending her belts against Alexas Kubicki.

Collazo (12-0, 9 KO) turned pro in 2020 after a solid amateur career. In just his seventh professional fight, Collazo stopped Melvin Jerusalem to capture the WBO title. That win holds up well as Jerusalem would win the WBC title two fights later and has twice successfully defended the belt.

After three defenses of the WBO title, Collazo added the WBA strap to his collection with a thrashing of Knockout CP Freshmart in November 2024, ending Freshmart's nearly decade-long reign as champion. In his first defense as a unified champion, Collazo thumped Edwin Cano, stopping him with a body shot in March.

Vayson (14-1-1, 8 KO) is taking a considerable step up in competition against Collazo. Vayson has bounced around weight classes, from 105 to 115, and now is set to fight at 105 again.

Vayson's best career win came over former strawweight champion Ryuya Yamanaka in 2023. His lone loss came one fight prior to the Yamanaka fight, when he lost every round on the official scorecards against Seigo Yuri Akui.

Fundora (15-0, 7 KO) is the sister of junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora. She fought 12 times in two years after turning pro in May 2021 and then won the IBF title in October 2023 with a fifth-round knockout of Arely Mucino.

After two successful IBF defenses, Fundora won the WBA, WBO and WBC belts with a seventh-round TKO of Gabriela Celeste Alaniz in November 2024. She has defended her undisputed status once, with another seventh-round stoppage, this time over Marilyn Badillo Amaya in April.

Kubicki (13-1, 2 KO) is stepping in for Fundora's original opponent, Ayelen Granadino, after Granadino could not obtain a visa to enter the United States. The Canadian enters riding a seven-fight winning streak, though none of her opponents have been at Fundora's level.

Collazo vs. Vayson fight card, odds

Oscar Collazo (c) -1115 vs. Jayson Vayson +650, unified strawweight title

Gabriela Fundora (c) -5000 vs. Alexas Kubicki +1500, undisputed women's flyweight title

Gael Cabrera vs. Judy Flores, junior featherweights

Adriana Pineiro vs. Gloria Munguilla, women's flyweights

Grant Flores vs. Courtney Pennington, junior middleweights

Where to watch Collazo vs. Vayson

Date: Sept. 20 | Start time: 8 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Fantasy Springs Resort Casino -- Indio, California

Stream: DAZN (subscription required)

Prediction

Collazo has proven to be the cream of the crop at strawweight. Jerusalem is probably the No. 2 man in the division and he couldn't make it to the final bell against Collazo. Vayson has one solid win in his career and it came a fight after he was shut out by a good opponent. There's likely no way he is set to take the titles from someone as skilled and dangerous as Collazo. Pick: Oscar Collazo via TKO8