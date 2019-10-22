Oscar De La Hoya accused of sexual assault from 2017, Golden Boy promoter denies allegations

A woman who claims was a prior consensual sexual partner of Oscar De La Hoya has filed court paperwork accusing the former boxing superstar of sexual assault after an alleged violent encounter on Nov. 12, 2017. According to the filing, the alleged victim is seeking unspecified damages for sexual assault, sexual battery, gender violence, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

According to court documents, the woman alleges she entered into a consensual sexual relationship with De La Hoya after the pair met in late 2016. However, on the night of the incident, she was invited to visit the boxing promoter's new home and found him with alcohol and a bag of powder she believed to be cocaine. After inviting the woman to his bedroom, De La Hoya then allegedly asked if the woman would engage in sexual "experimentation" before forcing an act on her despite repeatedly having been denied.

The lawsuit states she "sought treatment with a Doctor of Psychology and Certified Sex Therapist who diagnosed Plaintiff with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder arising from the sexual battery by De La Hoya."

A statement denying the allegations was released by a De La Hoya spokesperson, linking the lawsuit to another recent lawsuit against De La Hoya by a former assistant who accused him of various workplace abuses.

"A frivolous lawsuit was filed recently alleging that Oscar De La Hoya sexually assaulted 'Jane Doe,' which is completely false," the statement said. "Oscar is a very successful businessman, running one of the country's leading sports and entertainment companies -- thus a prime target. It is worth noting that both recent lawsuits have been filed by the same attorney who is looking to make a name for himself. We vehemently deny these allegations and look forward to vigorously defending Oscar's good name and reputation."