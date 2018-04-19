Outspoken and unapologetic, the Charlo twins appear poised for a takeover in boxing

Predicting which young prospects have the talent and intangibles to become world champions has never been an exact science for boxing experts. Neither has pinpointing which ones have the same chance to cross over into the mainstream.

There's a fear in tabbing a fighter for greatness too early, only to sit back and watch as everything from injuries, legal issues, personal excess or unexpected defeats derail that path to stardom.

Sometimes, however, you simply need to trust what your eyes see. And if anyone in boxing at this moment can't see just how poised unbeaten brothers Jermall and Jermell Charlo are to take over the sport from both a pound-for-pound and commercial standpoint, it might be time to come to that realization.

The 27-year-old Houston natives are as brash and charismatic as they are talented. In fact, each time either one steps up in competition over the past two years, the results have largely been scary.

Jermell Charlo (30-0, 15 KOs), who is one minute younger than his identical twin, recorded a pair of knockout-of-the-year candidates in 2017 when he defended his WBC junior middleweight title against Charles Hatley and Erickson Lubin. He returns on June 9 against former champion Austin Trout hoping to secure a future unification bout against fellow rising star Jarrett Hurd.

Jermall Charlo (26-0, 20 KOs), meanwhile, gave up the IBF 154-pound title he won by dominant TKO of Cornelius Bundrage in 2015 after a trio of title defenses to move up to middleweight. On Saturday, he faces Hugo Centeno Jr. (26-1, 14 KOs) in the co-main event of a Showtime (9 p.m. ET) tripleheader for the interim WBC middleweight title at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

It isn't just the seemingly perfect mix of speed, strength and athleticism that has helped the Charlos evolve into a must-see duo who appear ready to consistently headline cards. There's certainly the branding element of their #LionsOnly approach to the sport, but it's something that seems to be much more than a hashtag or a catchy phrase to put on a hat.

Even within the current combat sports climate, where trash talk is generally rewarded with money and opportunity, the Charlo brothers just feel and sound different. The reason might be how much they believe in what they are saying and how real (not to mention entertaining) the beefs they escalate during interviews are conveyed.

While both Charlo brothers admit they don't go around looking to start matters with other fighters outside of the ring, they also aren't willing to walk away from something if provoked.

"I have a fighting power and a will to win and people are starting to realize that," Jermell told CBS Sports' "In This Corner" podcast in October. "I'm a nice person outside the ring as well. But at the end of the day, if you start pushing my buttons and you push the wrong button, that's just the way that I am.

"Respect me at all means. No halfway disrespect. We just the types that don't play that. You can't halfway disrespect me ever in my life and think we are going to be OK later."

This #LionsOnly lifestyle that the twins routinely speak about has often created a nasty edge to their aura that doesn't seem to fade once a fight inside the ring is over. Jermall's refusal to accept a handshake or apology from Julian Williams after his 2016 knockout -- which was caught on camera by Showtime -- is a perfect example of the Charlos' unapologetic style.

"Nobody else is going to draw the attention that the Charlo twins will," Jermall told CBS Sports on Wednesday. "A lot of fighters don't like to critique other fighters because this is a fighting sport. But just like when you have good days and bad days, we are OK to talk about it. It's not so bad for me and my twin brother to critique each other because we have been criticized by everyone else too.

"It's not that I'm trying to be nasty or try to have trash talk or anything like that but when you have been boxing as long as us, we feel like we are at the top and we notice a lot of these fighters aren't built like us [where] you can say what you want."

The Charlos' confrontational style has consistently made headlines, including in March when Jermall unleashed during an Instagram live video on Adrien Broner and Gervonta Davis, who will join him in headlining Saturday's tripleheader.

Jermall's beef began after hearing Davis say he was bumped to the opening match of the card when "they moved a nobody down in place of me. A nobody." After Jermall's response went viral within the sport, the harsh words continued on social media, causing Jermell to jump in.

Say nomore. See y’all in Brooklyn 😏 https://t.co/cAzQVeGf3v — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) March 25, 2018

Lol, you lay a finger on me and you won’t box a day in ya life again! Take this how you want it 🤷🏻‍♂️😬 https://t.co/jLEvvm91r8 — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) March 25, 2018

Although he has since told CBS Sports he doesn't hold a grudge against either Broner or Davis, and referenced his history sharing undercards and hotel rooms with Broner on their way up as young fighters, Jermall also clearly hasn't forgotten the exchange.

"Fighters like Broner and Gervonta want all of the spotlight and when they see another fighter getting that natural spotlight, they seem to get aggravated or frustrated about it unless you are a part of their camp," Jermall said. "I don't care what they say about us or try to bring out to the table.

"They mentioned some things like, 'Oh, the Charlos better have 100 people around them,' or something like that. And if we don't? What are you going to do? We are boxers. We fight and we fight for a living as professionals so we are obviously going to keep it professional and enjoy our stay in New York. My mind is not set on Adrien Broner or Gervonta. My mind is set on Hugo Centeno and the work that I have to do in the ring so I can shut some people up."

Two weeks ago, Jermell told FightHype.com that Team Charlo will be pulling up to Brooklyn in big tour busses and "what is on the tour busses doesn't matter. Just know that we are not playing and are serious."

Considering that, and the fact that Broner has been trading violent public threats with Brooklyn rapper Tekashi69, it was rumored that those handling Saturday's card -- Showtime and Premier Boxing Champions -- took no chances by moving fight week events to locations with more security to avoid any trouble. It's a notion, however, that Showtime Sports' president Stephen Espinoza has publicly denied.

Jermall also traded harsh words with middleweight contender Danny Jacobs backstage at the Barclays Center in March. The chaotic scene, captured on video by media members, seemed to hype the idea of a future fight between each other.

"[I learned] he's not what he thinks he is," Jermall said. "Danny Jacobs as a father, as a man -- he takes care of his kids and his community and everything he has been through. I have always kind of like had a little respect for him. But at that moment, when he tried to play a little WWE card, it was kind of like, 'Yeah, OK.' … [He's] like another Broner who has been around us but at the moment you start to get a little shine, they get desperate to s--- on the next guy. So I lost total respect for him and when we get a chance to fight, I'll show him."

Jermall doesn't believe there is much of a difference between the two twins as it pertains to their fighting style, business savvy or even personalities. While he disagrees with any notion they are hot-headed, he instead sums it up as both sharing "the same motto" and believes they have benefitted as fighters by seeing what each other accomplishes and pushing to equal that.

The next step for both in becoming bigger stars is winning their scheduled fights and seeking bigger opportunities. But it's a road that must be navigated with patience, Jermell recently told FightHub TV, especially because the biggest names around their division haven't seemed eager to even mention their names.

"I wish we could get [Gennady Golovkin] or Canelo [Alvarez]," Jermell said. "They can't handle us bro. They don't want it. We just have to be patient."

I can’t make GGG want to fight me. He knows I’m the mandatory! I never got a call or any type of interesting offer. Don’t listen to the media. I would have been shared the news if so, y’all know me.. I’m focused on my Fight April 21st Live on @SHOsports. LOCKED’n LOADED — Jermall Charlo (@FutureOfBoxing) April 5, 2018

Asked what he might do to get the attention of someone like Golovkin to take such a risk against him, Jermall borrowed a catch phrase from GGG.

"I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing," Jermall said. "This Saturday, I want to promise the fans something dramatic, a 'big drama show.' I want to give the fans something that they will be able to keep forever. That's what I plan on doing every fight. You will learn new things about the Charlo brothers. Just keep it locked and we are a force to be reckoned.

"Now they are actually considering us being some of the top [P4P] fighters and we want to show them why. Of course, everybody that we fight are going to believe different so it's my duty to show the naysayers that we are the real deal."