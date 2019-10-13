Patrick Day undergoes surgery following brutal knockout on Usyk vs. Witherspoon undercard

Boxing fans who tuned in for the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight debut against Chazz Witherspoon saw a scary knockout as Patrick Day was knocked out by a blistering Charles Conwell left hook. Following the knockout, Day remained motionless on the canvas before being stretchered out of the ring.

Claudia Trejos reported on the DAZN broadcast that Day had not regained consciousness while being transported to an ambulance and had also began seizing during transport.

Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn tweeted "Deepest prayers with Patrick right now."

The Athletic's Mike Coppinger reports that Day underwent surgery after the loss and that he was unconscious after hitting his head on the mat. Day was using a breathing tube at the hospital and an oxygen mask was applied as he left the ring on the stretcher.

Day, 27, previously held the WBC continental Americas super welterweight championship before suffering a loss to Carlos Adames for the NABF super welterweight and WBO NABO super welterweight titles in June snapped a six-fight winning streak.

