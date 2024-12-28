Boxer Paul Bamba has died at the age of 35 just days after winning the WBA gold cruiserweight title. Bamba's manager, Grammy Award winner Ne-Yo, announced the fighter's death on social media.

On Dec. 21, Bamba knocked out Rogelio Medina in New Jersey for his 14th consecutive stoppage win in the span of 12 months. In the process, Bamba broke Mike Tyson's record for most professional fights in a one-year span.

Less than one week later, Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, issued a statement announcing that Bamba had died at just 35 years old.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved son, brother, friend and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives," Ne-Yo wrote in a statement.

"He was a fierce yet confident competitor with an unrelenting ambition to achieve greatness. But more than anything, he was a tremendous individual that inspired many with his exceptional drive and determination.

"We are heartbroken by his passing and kindly ask for privacy and understanding during this difficult time as we collectively navigate our grief."

Following his cruiserweight title win over Medina, Bamba was immediately eyeing his next fight. Speaking with Bloody Elbow, Bamba called out Jake Paul, saying he was the influencer-turned-boxer's quickest shot at a real title bet.

"Jake talks a lot about wanting to be a world champion so my simple message to him is that I have something that you want; a real title," Bamba said.

In the wake of Bamba's passing, Paul posted on social media, "RIP Paul Bamba."

Bamba, a Puerto Rican and Marine Corps veteran, fought his way up the boxing ranks after turning pro in January 2021. Bamba's win over Medina gave him a career record of 19-3.