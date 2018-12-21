PBC on Fox boxing -- Jermall and Jermell Charlo: Fight predictions, card, odds, picks

It's a double shot of Charlo on Saturday when the unbeaten twin brothers, Jermall and Jermell, headline the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The platform of national television is an important one considering the card represents the first Premier Boxing Champions on Fox show after a new four-year deal was agreed to in September. The Charlo Twins, among the sport's most brash and exciting young fighters, have an opportunity to grow their fanbase considerably.

The Houston natives literally flipped a coin at the fight's opening press conference to determine which brother would headline the card. Jermall Charlo (27-0, 21 KOs) was the winner and will defend his interim WBC middleweight title against former titleholder Matt Korobov (28-1, 14 KOs), who was a late replacement after Willie Monroe Jr. tested positive for elevated testosterone levels.

"Once I heard about the new opponent, I knew that we had work to do," Jermall said. "Nothing I can do about someone who was unprofessional. I didn't put my head down; I knew that we'd make another fight. I'm glad that Korobov stepped up to the plate. I think it's going to be a great fight.

"Every fight is tough. I'm not sleeping on this guy. I'm sleeping this guy."

In the co-main event, Jermell Charlo (31-0, 15 KOs) aims for the fourth defense of his WBC junior middleweight title when he faces Tony Harrison (27-2, 21 KOs), who enters on a three-fight win streak following a vacant title loss to Jarrett Hurd in 2017.

"Everyone will see Saturday night that I'm just different than these other guys," Jermell said. "I'm going to get in there and do what I have to do for 12 rounds. If I do that, Jermell Charlo should prevail. I'm going to put my life on the line like every time I step into the ring.

"I'm a hungry fighter. All the talk on the outside, that makes me want to destroy my opponent. I'm going to choose to be dominant and go out and destroy this guy."

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Jermall Charlo (c) -2500 Matt Korobov +1000 Middleweight title Jermell Charlo (c) -1800 Tony Harrison +850 Junior middleweight title Dominic Breazeale -5000 Carlos Negron +1400 Heavyweight

Both of the 28-year-old twins are as outspoken and confident as they are talented with both seeming to be one big victory away from cracking the pound-for-pound top 10. While Saturday's bouts have felt more like stay-busy and showcase affairs on paper, Jermall certainly acquired a more dangerous opponent than originally scheduled.

Although he has suffered a bit from inactivity in recent years, the 35-year-old Korobov can fight and is considered an upgrade from the elusive yet light-punching Monroe. The Russian southpaw was bumped up from the undercard for the title shot and hopes regain the form that saw him outpoint current 168-pound titleholder Jose Uzcategui in 2014 to claim the WBO middleweight title.

"I have the skills to make this a great night for myself. I am going to bring everything I've got," Korobov said. "I spent some time outside of the ring but the whole time I was preparing for a moment like this and I'm going to make it count."

While both brothers enter as massive betting favorites, Jermell should find a hungry opponent across from him in the 28-year-old Harrison. The Detroit native, who was one of Hall of Fame trainer Emanuel Steward's final fighters before his death at the famed Kronk Gym, said he has fixed the stamina issues that led to his two knockout defeats.

Harrison is hoping to pull the upset and secure a rematch against Hurd, the unbeaten WBO champion, who is currently on a collision course toward a unification fight against Jermell that would be one of the best the sport could make in 2019.

"I don't feed into any outside noise or voices," Harrison said. "My preparation was great. This is the best camp I've ever had. The pedestal is high for Jermell Charlo; he has pressure to put on a certain type of performance. I'm just going to relax and do what I train to do and that's fight.

"There's nothing I want more than a rematch with that Jarrett Hurd. All roads lead to Jarrett Hurd for whoever wins this fight."

Prediction

The Charlo brothers are heavy favorites for a reason in this one and were placed strategically on this card as a way to market them to the casual masses. Their combination of speed, power and athleticism should be enough for both opponents, although Harrison's power and aggressiveness will likely bring out the best from Jermell and lead to an earlier finish.

Pick: Jermall via TKO8 and Jermell via KO4