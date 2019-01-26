PBC on Fox -- Keith Thurman vs. Josesito Lopez how to watch, fight card, live stream online

One of boxing's pound-for-pound best is finally set for his return to the ring this weekend. Saturday night, WBA (super) welterweight champion Keith "One Time" Thurman will make his way back to competition after a 22-month layoff while recovering from elbow surgery as well as a hand injury to put his title on the line against challenger Josesito Lopez.

Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs) last fought all the way back in March 2017, a fight in which he added the WBC welterweight championship to his collection at the time with a split-decision victory over Danny Garcia. However, due to inactivity stemming from the injury recoveries, Thurman was forced to vacate that WBC welterweight title, and it's now held by Shawn Porter. Saturday night, though, Thurman seems ready to re-enter the stacked welterweight division in boxing with visions of making sure he's walking around with more than one belt again in the future.

Lopez (36-7, 19 KOs) has been victorious in six of his last seven fights, so while he might not be the most prominent name to put against the champion Thurman on Saturday night, he has certainly earned the right to challenge for the WBA welterweight title as the champion gets back to work. His most recent victory came in April 2018, a unanimous decision win over Miguel Cruz.

Below is all the info you need to catch the welterweight title fight on Saturday, presented by Premier Boxing Champions, followed by the fight card.

Thurman vs. Lopez viewing information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 26

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Channel: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Thurman vs. Lopez fight card