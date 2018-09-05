Premier Boxing Champions secures new four-year broadcasting deal with Fox Sports

Premier Boxing Champions has found another new partner. After a number of years bouncing around between ESPN, CBS, NBC and Fox, the promotional company has agreed to a four-year deal with Fox. Set to begin in December, the partnership will see 10 prime time fight cards on Fox, with FS1 and Fox Deportes broadcasting additional events. Furthermore, there will be pay-per-view events and Fox will produce original boxing content along with PBC. Via Fox Sports:

FOX Sports today announced it has reached a landmark four-year, multi-platform agreement with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) making FOX Sports the preeminent broadcaster for PBC's top-tier championship fights featuring its biggest and brightest stars. With the four-year deal, the FOX broadcast network will feature 10 marquee fight nights in prime time each year, while FS1 and FOX Deportes will telecast 12 fight nights annually. The package includes FOX Sports-PBC Pay-Per-View events. The Emmy Award-winning FOX Sports production team will produce all the live events and more than 175 hours of original PBC boxing content per year across its channels.

This announcement comes just days after PBC announced a three-year extension of its partnership with Showtime.

Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

In theory, PBC's deal with Fox should be good news for fight fans and the sport. With 10 "marquee" cards set to be shown on broadcast television, it offers an increased opportunity for people to watch some solid fights. And major networks investing big money into the sport is never a bad thing. But as is always the case in boxing, it comes down to what fights will actually take place.

Given the big names attached to promoter Al Haymon -- the creator of PBC -- there is reason to be optimistic for some good matchups under the new deal. Deontay Wilder, Mikey Garcia, Errol Spence Jr., Leo Santa Cruz and the Charlo brothers, among others, are all Haymon fighters. As for right now though, it's simply too early to know who will fight under the PBC banner, or which fights are going to end up on Fox.