Promoter Bob Arum: Manny Pacquiao wants rematch with Jeff Horn

It looks like we will get Pacquiao-Horn II after all. Top Rank promoter Bob Arum said on Friday that former champion Manny Pacquiao wants his rematch with WBO welterweight champ Jeff Horn and is hoping for this November in Australia as the target date and location.

"Manny doesn't want to retire. He wants the rematch, so we are going to do the rematch," Arum said via ESPN. "Manny told me he wants to do the rematch, but now we are looking for the window that satisfies the Senate. We need to see when they have a recess that will allow Manny the time he needs to train and have the fight."

Pacquiao lost a controversial unanimous decision to Horn in their first fight last month in Australia. It was a surprise to most viewers with the judges scoring the bout 117-111, 115-113, 115-113 all in favor of Horn despite a near knockout in the ninth round by Pacquiao.

"Once I have an answer from the Senate when they have their recess, I will go to my partner in Australia, Duco [Events], and we will figure out where we're going to do the fight," Arum said. "[The state of] Queensland has certain rights from hosting the first fight, but we need to figure out where the fight will be. The problem is we can't have it outdoors again because of the weather. November is the summer there, and it's brutal to do it outdoors. We can't do it. Even in July, which is their winter, it was pretty hot outdoors."

Once the location is settled on, we'll have a clearer picture of when this will take place. One thing is for certain though: if Pacquiao hopes to be successful this time around, he's going to need to change his gameplan. If he learned anything from his first go-round in enemy territory, he can't leave it in the hands of the judges.