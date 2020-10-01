Eddie Hearn, managing director of Matchroom Sport, confirmed Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and been forced to leave the Matchroom Boxing "bubble" as a result. The news comes as Matchroom is holding a series of cards in the U.K. after a very successful initial run during the pandemic from "Fight Camp" at Matchroom Headquarters.

"Gutted to just find out I tested positive for COVID-19 today and have to leave the bubble immediately," Hearn tweeted. "Thankfully all other tests were negative. Heading home to rest - catch up tomorrow."

Matchroom's next event is Sunday, Oct. 4 when Joshua Buatsi clashes with Marko Calic at Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. The current run of Matchroom events comes to a close on Oct. 31 with the highly anticipated heavyweight bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Derek Chisora, one of many fights in boxing to have been delayed by the ongoing global pandemic.

The procedure for Matchroom events has involved all fighters, trainers and staff arriving at Stadium MK Hotel, where they are tested for COVID-19 and quarantined until they receive the all clear.

Hearn did not state on Twitter whether he has suffered any symptoms ahead of his positive test.